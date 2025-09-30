NHL rumors: Insider reports 'disagreement' b/w Oilers & Jake Walman's camp over new contract AAV

Edmonton Oilers defenseman Jake Walman is in the final year of a three-year, $10.2 million contract he originally signed with the Detroit Red Wings.

The deal carries an AAV and cap hit of $3.4 million, and he will become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, 2026, until he signs an extension.

With one year left on his deal and a solid performance for the Oilers in the playoffs, Walman is a prime candidate for a long-term extension before hitting free agency. According to reports, the Oilers are looking for a deal to lock him up long-term.

However, NHL insider Frank Seravalli believes there's a disagreement between the Oilers and Jake Walman's camp over the AAV of the new deal, particularly in light of the rising salary cap.

Speaking on the Oilers Now podcast with Bob Stauffer, Seravalli said:

"Now, the interesting part, speaking of Cap, is where does Walman go from here? My understanding is that this has been an ongoing conversation between the Oilers and Walman's camp. I believe the Oilers' interest is in trying to sign Walman to a long-term deal, potentially as long as seven or eight years, but I think there's been some disagreement with the cap rising as to what Walman's AAV would be."

He added:

"I think the Oilers were hopeful at one point that they'd be able to get Walman locked up before the start of the regular season. Now, there's still essentially seven eight days left to do so. But I wouldn't necessarily hold my breath."

No extension has been announced yet, but negotiations appear advanced in a positive way. However, if no deal is materialized, the Oilers could move Walman for assets rather than risk losing him for nothing in free agency.

Oilers HC Kris Knoblauch provides latest update on Vasily Podkolzin's return

Edmonton Oilers forward Vasily Podkolzin took a leave of absence following the death of his father.

In a recent interview, Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch provided an update on the Russian winger’s return, stating that he is expected to be back in Edmonton on Tuesday.

“Yeah, we’re expecting his flight to arrive Tuesday night,” he said, “So he won’t play in the Wednesday game. He’ll skate on Wednesday, skate on Thursday, and hopefully he can play in the final exhibition game.”

Podkolzin recently signed a three-year, $8.85 million extension with the club. The contract carries an AAV of $2.95 million.

