NHL Rumors: Insider reveals exact date Coyotes' Utah relocation could be made official

In a recent social media post, NHL insider Craig Morgan hinted at significant developments regarding the Arizona Coyotes' future, suggesting that a relocation to Salt Lake City is imminent.

According to Morgan, multiple sources have indicated that Arizona have received notification about the possibility of moving to Utah. The announcement of this relocation could coincide with the team's final game of the season against the Edmonton Oilers on April 17 at Mullett Arena.

"Per multiple sources, the Coyotes have been informed that relocation to Salt Lake City is real. Now hearing it could actually be announced on April 17; the date of the Coyotes’ final game at home vs. Edmonton. It’s going to be quite an atmosphere that night at Mullett Arena," Craig Morgan shared on X

Expand Tweet

The potential move comes amid ongoing talks of Arizona being sold to Ryan Smith, the owner of the NBA's Utah Jazz.

Sources suggest that the sale, estimated at billions, is likely to occur between the conclusion of the Coyotes' regular season and the start of the playoffs.

So, apparently, this deal says that if they manage to build that new arena in the next five years, the current owner, Alex Meruelo, gets an expansion team as part of the package.

Meruelo's going to still be in charge of the team's business stuff while he goes after this big billion-dollar project, like building a new arena up in north Phoenix.

Alex Meruelo's statement on Coyotes' Salt Lake City relocation lacks optimism

Despite the anticipation surrounding the potential relocation, Meruelo has remained tight-lipped, stating,

"We are focused on a myriad of issues that are unresolved and therefore we are unable to make any official comments at this time."

Expand Tweet

However, he assures stakeholders that their concerns will be addressed promptly.

The decision to pursue relocation stems from the challenges the Coyotes have faced in securing a permanent home in Arizona.

Past endeavors, such as attempts to build a new arena in Tempe, have encountered setbacks, including a failed referendum last year.

The team's temporary residence at Mullett Arena, shared with Arizona State University's hockey team, has also posed limitations due to its capacity and facilities.

For Meruelo, the decision to explore relocation represents a strategic shift in ensuring Arizona's long-term viability and competitiveness in the NHL.

With the potential move to Salt Lake City on the horizon, fans and stakeholders await official confirmation from Meruelo and NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, expected to be announced in a joint news conference in the coming days.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback