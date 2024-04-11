NHL Rumors: Insider reveals multiple NHL families frustrated and fearful about Coyotes' relocation reports

NHL insider Sara Civ recently took to social media to highlight the increasing frustration and apprehension among NHL families regarding the potential relocation of the Arizona Coyotes.

Civ's post on X (formerly Twitter) unveiled a sentiment of discontentment and fear permeating across multiple teams amid swirling rumors about the Coyotes' future:

"Hearing some frustration and fear from NHL families across multiple teams about the abruptness of relocation reports, the prospect of moving families to SLC, and generally the way this has all gone down. Folks are not happy."

Speculation about the potential relocation to Salt Lake City has heightened recently, especially as the franchise continues its search for a new arena in the Phoenix area. Their efforts hit a major roadblock when Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega opposed the Coyotes' proposed arena site near the city, citing concerns about water usage.

"As it stands today, the fantasy hockey project must move west, away from Scottsdale," Ortega said.

Furthermore, the city of Phoenix presented a series of recommendations outlining the extensive infrastructure requirements for developing a new entertainment district, projecting costs exceeding millions in addition to the land acquisition expenses.

Amid this backdrop of uncertainty, Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith's recent social media activity added fuel to the fire. On the same day as Ortega's statement, Smith initiated a survey seeking suggestions for a potential NHL team name in Utah, prompting speculation about the state's readiness to welcome a new hockey franchise.

Smith's survey hinted at the possibility of Utah emerging as a prospective destination for NHL expansion or relocation, further intensifying the speculation surrounding the Coyotes' future.

As the rumors continue to swirl and tensions rise within NHL circles, the fate of the Arizona Coyotes remain shrouded in uncertainty, leaving fans and stakeholders on edge awaiting further developments.

Arizona Coyotes get 4-3 victory against Vancouver Canucks

The Arizona Coyotes secured a 4-3 victory against the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday, with Logan Cooley's overtime goal sealing the win just 3:50 into the extra period.

Dylan Guenther, celebrating his 21st birthday, showcased his skills with a goal and three assists, earning praise from coach Andre Tourigny:

"He played the game the right way. ... He has great value, and he will be a great leader on our team."

The game wasn't short on drama, as reports circulated about potential relocation to Salt Lake City, overshadowing the on-ice action. Despite the distractions, Cooley emphasized the team's unity:

"We came together as a group. ... We need to stick together as a group and that's what we did."

Vancouver fought back from a 3-1 deficit in the third period, with Conor Garland and Elias Pettersson leading the charge.

The Arizona power play proved ineffective, going 0-for-5, while Vancouver capitalized once on its opportunities.