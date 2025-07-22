NHL rumors: Insider reveals Oilers' plans to extend $25,000,000 D-man & Jake Walman

The Edmonton Oilers are wasting no time in securing their defensive core for the future, according to insider Bob Stauffer. In the Oilers Now podcast, Stauffer revealed that the team is looking to extend the contracts of defensemen Mattias Ekholm and Jake Walman this offseason.

Both players are heading into the final year of their current deals, with Ekholm playing out the last season of his four-year, $25 million contract, while is Walman also approaching free agency next summer.

"It wouldn’t surprise me if the Oilers extended Matthias Ekholm, maybe even this summer," Stauffer said.

"And then there’s Jake Walman. He’s going to get extended too. You could pretty much bet on that, though he’ll likely play on the right side. But you might need some younger blood coming as a left shot.”

Stauffer also suggested that the Oilers might look to extend Ekholm and Walman's contracts even before they finalize a new deal for captain Connor McDavid. McDavid's deal expires after the 2025-26 season.

Mattias Ekholm posted 33 points in 65 regular-season games and added six points in seven playoff appearances. Jake Walman, meanwhile, has put up 40 points over 65 games during the regular season.

NHL analyst David Staple’s take on Oilers' Matthias Ekholm and Jake Walman's contract situation

Regarding Matthias Ekholm, David Staple acknowledged that the defenseman played strong two-way hockey until a mid-season groin injury, which seemed to impact his performances.

Staple suggested that it might be prudent for the Oilers to wait and see how Ekholm fares this season before considering an extension.

"Unless Ekholm is looking to be super reasonable here on term and contract — the Oilers should hold off here until they see how Ekholm plays this year," Staple said (as per Edmonton Journal).

When it comes to Walman, Staple referred to him as a "late bloomer" in the NHL but someone who’s now well-positioned to be a dependable top-four, two-way defenseman for the next three to four years. Staple said about Walman's upcoming contract:

“He’s certainly worth a new contract and it’s hard to imagine it won’t be in the $6 to $7 million per year range, depending on term."

Overall, Staple's analysis provides perspective on the potential risks and rewards with extending the contracts of the two defensemen.

