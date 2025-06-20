NHL rumors: Insider says Maple Leafs 'may shoot for the moon' to land one or two Brad Marchand, other Panthers UFAs

The Toronto Maple Leafs are undergoing a busy offseason, with several key players, including Mitch Marner and John Tavares, entering free agency, which could potentially lead to a significantly different roster next season.

Alongside losing players, there's speculation that the Maple Leafs will pursue new additions. According to NHL insider Nick Kypreos, the Leafs may aim high to sign two of the Florida Panthers' unrestricted free agents, such as Brad Marchand, Sam Bennett or Aaron Ekblad.

Kypreos also noted that any offer for Ekblad would likely depend on the Leafs' ability to navigate Morgan Rielly's no-move clause.

"There is talk the Leafs may shoot for the moon and make offers to Panthers free agents Brad Marchand, Sam Bennett and Aaron Ekblad with hopes to land one or two of them. The key to an Ekblad offer will likely hinge on the Leafs’ ability to get out from under Morgan Rielly’s no-move clause," Kypreos wrote in his latest column for Toronto Star.

The Florida Panthers find themselves in a challenging free-agent decision this offseason, especially if they focus on securing forward Sam Bennett instead of defenseman Aaron Ekblad or winger Brad Marchand.

The Toronto Maple Leafs could take advantage of the situation by targeting Marchand, whose style aligns with the club. With ample salary cap room, adding Marchand could bolster Toronto's lineup and improve their postseason potential.

NHL insider urges Maple Leafs to sign Brad Marchand

NHL insider Jay Rosehill has encouraged the Toronto Maple Leafs to pursue Brad Marchand. Rosehill expressed that even if Marchand's contract demands a high salary, the value he brings to the team would justify the cost.

"I really have a fair bit of hope for Marchand," Rosehill said. "Look at what he’s doing out there—he’s everywhere. Man, he’s freaking everywhere. Go tell me a guy you could get, I don’t know, even if he costs $8 million—you crunch the numbers and do the math—and look at what he brings to the table.

Marchand joined the Florida Panthers following a trade from the Boston Bruins at this year's trade deadline. He played a key role in helping the Panthers win their second Stanley Cup title, scoring 20 points through 10 goals and as many assists in 23 games. Marchand is currently an unrestricted free agent, and his future with the Florida Panthers remains uncertain.

