NHL rumors: Insider shuts down Jake Guentzel's trade rumors to Vancouver Canucks

Amid the bidding war for Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel, rumors suggest the Vancouver Canucks are keen on acquiring him. However, negotiations reportedly hit a snag due to the asking price set by Pittsburgh Penguins' general manager Kyle Dubas. According to Josh Yohe of The Athletic, the Canucks are hesitant to meet Dubas' demands, despite their interest in Guentzel.

Yohe reported,

"From what I’ve been told tonight, Jake Guentzel isn’t going to Vancouver unless Kyle Dubas’ asking price goes down. The Canucks would love to land him. But Dubas is asking for a price that they aren’t currently willing to pay. Gonna be interesting."

The Canucks, informally dubbed "Pittsburgh West" due to their ties to the Penguins organization, boast former Penguins executives and coaches in their front office and behind the bench. Guentzel reportedly favors Vancouver as his destination due to these connections, as per The Hockey News' Inside the Penguins.

However, if a trade doesn't materialize, it may impact the Canucks' aspirations as a Stanley Cup contender despite their strong roster. Adding Jake Guentzel would deepen their ties to Pittsburgh and potentially bolster their chances for success.

Exploring the Vancouver Canucks' potential trade: Lindholm for Jake Guentzel

The Vancouver Canucks, who surprised many with their performance this season, are reportedly considering a significant move at the NHL trade deadline, potentially involving Elias Lindholm and Jake Guentzel. Lindholm joined the team from the Calgary Flames in a deal for Andrei Kuzmenko, along with other prospects and draft picks. But Lindholm has not helped much, contributing only six points in 15 games.

Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman confirmed the Canucks' interest in Guentzel, stating,

"They're trying to find a way to make it work... I do think they're in on it, I think they've discussed it with Pittsburgh."

Trading Lindholm for Guentzel could be a strategic move for Vancouver. Lindholm is a pending free agent, raising concerns about his future with the Canucks. By trading him to the Boston Bruins, the Canucks could get a valuable first-round pick. This pick could the­n be part of something the Canucks use­ to get Guentzel from the­ Pittsburgh Penguins.

Jake Guentzel, although currently injured, offers a higher offensive upside than Lindholm. Ultimately, the decision hinges on Vancouver's assessment of their Stanley Cup window and the potential impact of Guentzel on their roster. Trading Lindholm seems risky. But getting Guentze­l could give them the e­xtra offensive strength they need to win the­ Stanley Cup.