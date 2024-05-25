NHL Rumors: Insider speculates Pascal Vincent's future with Columbus Blue Jackets

NHL insider David Pagnotta stirred speculation about the future of Pascal Vincent with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

In a post on X, Pagnotta discussed Vincent's position amidst the news that Don Waddell is joining the management team of the Blue Jackets.

"Further to news that Don Waddell is joining the management team with the #CBJ.. I'm curious as to the future of Head Coach Pascal Vincent. Some chatter the Blue Jackets could make a change at that position, as well," Pagnotta tweeted on X.

Expand Tweet

The speculation follows important changes within the NHL management scene. Waddell stepped down as president and general manager of Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday.

Vincent was hired as head coach of the Blue Jackets on September 17, 2023. After joining the organization on June 24, 2021, he expressed his dedication to the team.

During an exit interview on April 17, 2024, Vincent shared his outlook on the team's future at Nationwide Arena.

“Really want to be here,” Vincent said. “I think this team is on verge of, if we do this right, we can be quite successful for years to come. The goal is not to make the playoffs; the goal is to make playoffs every year, to put yourself in position to make the playoffs every year and then to be successful in the playoffs."

“Do I think this team is turning a corner? 100 percent. Do I want to be here? 100 percent. More than that, the city is amazing, fans are amazing,” he added. “We have support, we have tools, we have resources that you need to have in order to be successful. Now it's just to build on top of that. Do I want to be here? Yeah, I want to be here bad.”

Columbus Blue Jackets management may consider changes that could impact Vincent’s role. Vincent remains focused on building the team a successful and sustainable future.

Is Don Waddell headed to Columbus Blue Jackets after stepping down as Hurricanes GM?

Former Carolina Hurricanes GM Don Waddell stepped down, possibly eyeing opportunities elsewhere.

He led the Hurricanes to consistent playoff appearances but struggled in deep runs. Speculation suggests the Columbus Blue Jackets might be interested, especially if Oilers general manager Ken Holland remains in Edmonton.

Waddell's experience could benefit the Columbus Blue Jackets, improving their goal differentials and utilizing trade assets. His potential role could range from GM to mentor alongside Rick Nash, addressing fan desires for playoff contention.

Despite playoff shortcomings, Waddell's track record commands respect, making him a valuable asset for any team seeking management expertise. Columbus should act swiftly to secure his services before another team does.