NHL Rumors: Insider speculates potential destination for Flyers' Matvei Michkov

Up-and-coming Russian star Matvei Michkov could be joining the Philadelphia Flyers sooner than expected.

The Flyers selected Michkov seventh overall in last year’s draft, knowing the prospect was under contract in the KHL until 2027.

But now, NHL insider Alexander Appleyard is reporting that the Flyers and Matvei Michkov’s club, SKA Saint Petersburg, have apparently agreed to allow the right-winger to play in North America next season.

As Appleyard reported:

"SKA have good relations with Flyers FO, won’t violate his KHL contract."

While nothing has been confirmed, SKA Chairman Alexander Medvedev has not ruled out the possibility of allowing the young star to take his game to North America.

According to Match TV, Medvedev said:

"I think we will talk about all the options, first of all, with him. And we will also talk with the leaders of Philadelphia with whom we have very good relations."

Medvedev concluded by saying:

"I think the decision on Michkov will be no later than the end of June."

Flyers fans have reason to be hopeful that Matvei Michkov will don the black and orange next fall. After all, it is no surprise that Michkov wants to play for Philly.

Michkov landed in Philadelphia at No. 7 after he openly declined to speak with other clubs ahead of the NHL draft.

It seems that Michkov’s dream of playing in Philadelphia is now moving one step closer. Meanwhile, the two clubs will need to sort out the details involved in bringing the Russian prospect over to North America.

Matvei Michkov may return to Russia if he doesn’t make the team

Flyers general manager Daniel Briere was quoted by HockeyNews as saying:

"If there’s an opportunity, we would jump on it to get (Michkov) here quicker."

While the goodwill to bring Matvei Michkov is there, releasing him from his KHL contract won’t be easy. In particular, it’s not guaranteed that Michkov will make the team out of training camp. If he doesn’t, what happens then?

In general, prospects get sent to the AHL as they continue their development plans. But would SKA be willing to release Michkov from his contract to see him get sent down?

Perhaps that may not be the case at all. While Philly may be eager to get Michkov to its training camp next fall, there is a real possibility he might return to Russia if he doesn’t make the team.

Then again, Michkov may opt to stay in North America regardless of whether he makes the team. It has been said that Michkov and SKA coach Roman Rotenberg don’t seem to get along very well.

Michkov was a healthy scratch several times this past season while seeing limited ice time when he did get into the lineup.

Perhaps the table is set for Michkov to make the jump to the NHL. Flyers fans may have to wait until June to find out.