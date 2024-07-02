NHL rumors: Jacob Trouba's wife Kelly's profession one of the major reasons holding back inevitable trade from Rangers

NHL free agency began on Monday, and it appears New York Rangers captain Jacob Trouba is expected to continue leading the team. Despite speculations of a trade to Detroit, it did not come to fruition as Trouba submitted his no-trade list to GM Chris Drury by the deadline.

According to a report by the NY Post's Larry Brooks, the proposed trade deal, which involved the Rangers retaining a portion of Trouba's salary, was not offered. Contrary to rumors, the Blueshirts captain did not reject any such deal.

However, there is another reason that is holding back Jacob Trouba's trade from the Rangers. Brooks reports that when the 30-year-old veteran defenseman signed his seven-year, $56 million contract in 2019, it included a five-year no-movement clause set to align with his wife Kelly Tyson-Trouba's completion of her residency at NY Hospital.

Trending

Given family circumstances, Trouba may not readily accept a trade, even to a team on his approved list, which means leaving behind his wife and child. The logistics of transferring Dr. Tyson-Trouba's medical residency to another hospital while accompanying the Blueshirts captain present significant challenges.

Expand Tweet

This situation has sparked discussions across the league with potential trade partners, likely delaying any moves until after Dr. Tyson-Trouba completes her residency next year, coinciding with Jacob Trouba's final contract season.

According to Brooks' report, the communication between Trouba, his representative, and the Rangers' management, led by GM Chris Drury, has remained professional and devoid of any negative impact on Trouba's role as team captain.

Also Read: Who is Jacob Trouba’s wife, Kelly Tyson? A look into the personal life of New York Rangers captain

Insider points 'family considerations' believed to play a major role in Jacob Trouba's trade delay

ESPN's hockey insider Emily Kaplan, ahead of the start of NHL free agency, reported that family considerations seem to be a major factor, potentially causing a delay in any potential trade to the Detroit Red Wings.

"As I said on our draft broadcast, the Jacob Trouba stuff is real. Believe family considerations are huge - and that could be hold up with potential Red Wings trade. We’ll see what transpires over next few hours before his trade protection kicks in, but his future with NYR is in limbo," Kaplan wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

As things stand, Trouba's future with the New York Rangers is uncertain. It remains to be seen how the development unfolds in the upcoming days.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback