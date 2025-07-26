NHL Rumors: Lane Hutson's next Canadiens contract to 'exceed' Noah Dobson's $76M deal, per analyst

Lane Hutson had a strong first season with the Montreal Canadiens, finishing with 66 points and 60 assists. He played big minutes and showed confidence with the puck. Because of his performance, there’s already talk about his next contract.

In Wednesday’s Mailbag, NHL analyst Dan Rosen said that Hutson could have a lucrative deal.

"Hutson will need a new contract after this season too, and if he builds on his Calder Trophy-winning season it’ll be a mega deal, likely exceeding Dobson’s $9.5 million AAV,” Rotsen wrote, via NHL.com.

Hutson is signed to a three-year deal with a $950,000 cap hit, which ends after the 2025-26 season. If he continues to improve, the Canadiens may need to offer him a much bigger deal.

Noah Dobson, who joined Montreal from the Islanders in June, signed an eight-year $76 million contract. He called signing with the Canadiens “a no-brainer,” and praised the fans and the team’s future.

“Just the opportunity to be part of the Montreal Canadiens, it’s an honor,” Dobson said, via NHL.com. “The fans are incredible. I love playing at the Bell Centre and the talent they have on that team.”

According to Rosen, Montreal is shaping it defense around Hutson, Kaiden Guhle, Dobson and David Reinbacher. The team improved in 2024-25, finishing with 91 points. Hutson was one of the players who helped keep it competitive.

In the playoffs, Hutson had five assists in five games. He averaged around 25 minutes of ice time, helped on the power play with three assists and showed he could play in pressure situations. Hutson didn’t score and finished the series with a -5 rating; however, he made smart plays throughout.

Dobson brings more NHL experience, with 231 points across six seasons. Hutson, although still early in his career, is on a promising path. If he keeps developing at this pace, his next contract may set a new mark for young defensemen.

Tony Marinaro feels Lane Hutson will earn a big deal following his rookie contract

Tony Marinaro shared his thoughts on Lane Hutson’s next contract. The podcaster believes Hutson’s agent will ask for more than Noah Dobson’s $9.5 million per season. Marinaro also said that Hutson already has a Calder Trophy and reached a high level faster than Dobson.

“The ceiling is going to go up,” Marinaro said on Friday, via "The Sick Podcast."

However, he does not expect Hutson to pass Carey Price’s $10.5 million cap hit. Marinaro pointed out that Montreal must save money for other young players.

