NHL Rumors: Lightning's 'arrogance' hinders Isaac Howard trade to Edmonton Oilers, opines insider

Isaac Howard was almost traded to the Edmonton Oilers, according to NHL insider Frank Seravalli. Many expected Howard to end up in Edmonton, but talks didn't fructify.
Speaking on "The Kevin Karius Show" on Edmonton Sports 1440, Seravalli talked about the Oilers' interest.
"There are many people around the league who thought that the Oilers were getting Isaac Howard," Seravalli said. "I think even people close to Isaac Howard thought that he was going to Edmonton. I don’t know exactly what the Tampa Bay Lightning are thinking."
Edmonton offered a late first-round pick for him, but Tampa Bay turned the offer down. Seravalli said Tampa’s front office was too proud.
"To my understanding, (The Oilers) had told Tampa that they could (give them) a late first-round pick in exchange for Howard’s rights, and that apparently wasn’t good enough," he added.
Howard scored 52 points in 37 games last season for Michigan State University. He won the Hobey Baker Award as the best college hockey player. Tampa selected him with the 31st pick in the 2022 NHL draft but haven't officially signed him yet. If he remains unsigned, he can join any team in August 2026 upon graduation.
"Again, there’s a clock ticking to this. If they lose Howard’s rights... (by) next August, they’re going to get a late second-round compensatory pick." Seravalli said.
That is much less value than what Edmonton offered (a first-round pick). So, here, Tampa may be risking too much.
"If you’re Julien BriseBois, you want to do a lot better than that, right? And I don’t know why (say a no to) a late first, because that’s what Howard was to begin with, doesn’t just square you off... but it seems like the arrogance of the Tampa Bay Lightning is what’s gotten in the way with this player.”
Lightning GM's comments on Isaac Howard's future
Tampa Bay Lightning’s general manager, Julien BriseBois, has already admitted it’s unlikely they will sign Isaac Howard. He said Howard wants to pick his own team. Speaking to Insider, Diandra Loux and BriseBois discussed Isaac's future.
"When I chatted with Isaac, he was pretty candid, and I appreciated his honesty, and I thank him for his honesty," BriseBois said. "He values the opportunity to choose the club... Right now, I would say it's unlikely that we will sign him."
Howard - known for his speed and puck skills - has a good chance to develop into a top-six forward. The Oilers may try again if Tampa changes its mind.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama