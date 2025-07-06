NHL Rumors: Lightning's 'arrogance' hinders Isaac Howard trade to Edmonton Oilers, opines insider

Isaac Howard was almost traded to the Edmonton Oilers, according to NHL insider Frank Seravalli. Many expected Howard to end up in Edmonton, but talks didn't fructify.

Ad

Speaking on "The Kevin Karius Show" on Edmonton Sports 1440, Seravalli talked about the Oilers' interest.

"There are many people around the league who thought that the Oilers were getting Isaac Howard," Seravalli said. "I think even people close to Isaac Howard thought that he was going to Edmonton. I don’t know exactly what the Tampa Bay Lightning are thinking."

Ad

Trending

Edmonton offered a late first-round pick for him, but Tampa Bay turned the offer down. Seravalli said Tampa’s front office was too proud.

"To my understanding, (The Oilers) had told Tampa that they could (give them) a late first-round pick in exchange for Howard’s rights, and that apparently wasn’t good enough," he added.

Howard scored 52 points in 37 games last season for Michigan State University. He won the Hobey Baker Award as the best college hockey player. Tampa selected him with the 31st pick in the 2022 NHL draft but haven't officially signed him yet. If he remains unsigned, he can join any team in August 2026 upon graduation.

Ad

"Again, there’s a clock ticking to this. If they lose Howard’s rights... (by) next August, they’re going to get a late second-round compensatory pick." Seravalli said.

That is much less value than what Edmonton offered (a first-round pick). So, here, Tampa may be risking too much.

"If you’re Julien BriseBois, you want to do a lot better than that, right? And I don’t know why (say a no to) a late first, because that’s what Howard was to begin with, doesn’t just square you off... but it seems like the arrogance of the Tampa Bay Lightning is what’s gotten in the way with this player.”

Ad

Lightning GM's comments on Isaac Howard's future

Tampa Bay Lightning’s general manager, Julien BriseBois, has already admitted it’s unlikely they will sign Isaac Howard. He said Howard wants to pick his own team. Speaking to Insider, Diandra Loux and BriseBois discussed Isaac's future.

"When I chatted with Isaac, he was pretty candid, and I appreciated his honesty, and I thank him for his honesty," BriseBois said. "He values the opportunity to choose the club... Right now, I would say it's unlikely that we will sign him."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Howard - known for his speed and puck skills - has a good chance to develop into a top-six forward. The Oilers may try again if Tampa changes its mind.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama