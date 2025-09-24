NHL rumors: Luke Hughes & Devils "still a ways apart" on extension talks due to AAV, days away from new season

New Jersey Devils restricted free agent defenseman Luke Hughes remains unsigned after his entry-level contract expired. Drafted fourth overall by the Devils, Hughes has been absent from training camp since it opened last week.

Both the Devils and Luke Hughes' camp are reportedly focused on securing a long-term extension, with GM Tom Fitzgerald calling him the club's "No. 1 priority." According to NHL insider Pierre LeBrun, both sides recently had a conversation to find common ground in negotiations.

However, they remain "still a way apart" on the annual average value (AAV) for a long-term deal. LeBrun indicated slow progress despite mutual commitment to a long-term contract.

"Both sides in Luke Hughes negotiation spoke again Monday night in an effort to find some leeway in talks for the unsigned RFA D," LeBrun said. "Both sides still need to find more common ground. Still a ways apart. Both sides are focused on a long-term deal but aren’t there yet on the AAV. The tone remains amicable between both sides. But it continues to be a grind."

According to reports, Luke Hughes and his agent prefer a shorter deal. Meanwhile, the Devils are pushing for a longer term, ideally 6-8 years, to secure the defenseman long-term and avoid risks like offer sheets or arbitration.

Signing Luke Hughes remains the top priority for the New Jersey Devils

During an interview with NHL.com last week, New Jersey Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald spoke about Luke Hughes’ contract situation, emphasising that signing the restricted free agent defenseman remains the team’s top priority.

"We will be signing him," he said. "I said it earlier ... the top priority is signing Luke Hughes to a long-term deal. That's our goal. It hasn't changed."

Hughes accumulated 44 points through seven goals and 37 assists in 71 games last term. The 22-year-old has been with the Devils for the last three seasons, amassing 93 points through 17 goals and 76 assists in 155 career games.

