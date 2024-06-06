NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs eyeing $24,150,000 Hurricanes defenseman in free agency

Per a new report, the Toronto Maple Leafs are eyeing Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce in free agency. David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period has highlighted Pesce as a target for two teams.

"Circling back to Pesce, he will be a player both Nashville and Toronto pursue if he’s available July 1." Pagnotta wrote, "Clearly, there will be other potential suitors, but the Predators and Maple Leafs will go after him if they can. Remember, Nashville tried to trade for him last summer."

Pesce signed a six-year extension worth $24,150,000 with the Hurricanes and is now under consideration by the tea, for a new deal. Cap constraints, however, are prompting tough decisions, potentially leading Pesce to seek a lucrative deal on the open market.

Despite experiencing a slightly down year, Pesce is still among the top-four reliable defensemen and it makes him an attractive target for teams seeking defensive stability. This season, he had 10 assists and three goals for Hurricanes, averaging 20:17 of ice time.

Games Played - 70

Goals - 3

Assists - 10

Points - 13

Plus Minus (+/-) of 10

PIM - 20

Pesce is viewed as the missing piece on the Maple Leafs' right-side defense, an area that has posed challenges during the Auston Matthews era. With key players on its defense nearing free agency, Toronto will prioritize its blue line and Pesce looks like an ideal fit.

Toronto Maple Leafs hired Lane Lambert as assistant coach

The Toronto Maple Leafs have appointed Lane Lambert as their new associate coach. Additionally, the Leafs announced the departure of assistant coach Dean Chynoweth.

Lambert brings a wealth of coaching experience, having previously served as head coach of the New York Islanders for two seasons. He had accumulated a record of 61-46-20.

Lambert also spent four seasons as an associate coach with the Islanders and has coaching stints with the Washington Capitals and Nashville Predators. Lambert has a Stanley Cup win under his belt with Washington in 2018.

Lambert's coaching career extends to the AHL and WHL, with notable roles as head coach of the Milwaukee Admirals and the Prince George Cougars. Lambert was a player as well, drafted by the Detroit Red Wings and spent six seasons in the NHL.