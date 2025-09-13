NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs 'open to moving' 24-year-old forward - "He did ask for a trade publicly"

Nick Robertson’s future with the Toronto Maple Leafs remains uncertain. The 24-year-old forward signed a one-year deal worth $1.825 million in August, but trade discussions continue.

On his show, NHL insider Chris Johnston said the Leafs are “open to moving” Robertson. He added:

“That’s not necessarily a new development. He did ask for a trade publicly last summer and hasn’t always been happy with his opportunity in Toronto."

Robertson is a useful scorer but has not found a consistent role in Toronto. Last season, he scored 15 goals and recorded 22 points in 69 games. He has 32 goals and 24 assists in 156 career games. However, he has not made an impact in the playoffs, where he has yet to record any points.

For the Leafs, the question is less about Robertson’s talent and more about roster balance. Johnston mentioned that Toronto is not locked into any particular type of return. With their prospect pool thin after years of trade-deadline deals, the Leafs would likely accept either a young player or a draft pick in exchange.

“I think they’re in a position to be open-minded about the return," Johnston said. "But if it’s another young player, if it’s a draft pick, presumably it’s something they can use to potentially make future trades as well.”

Coach Craig Berube also kept his comments simple when asked about Robertson’s place at training camp.

“There’s a lot of competition at camp,” Berube told The Athletic. “There’s jobs available and again, it’s a competition. You gotta come in and play your a** off and earn a spot.”

Maple Leafs GM praises Nick Robertson before one-year deal in August

In June, Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving spoke about Nick Robertson's place with the team. He called Robertson “a good player” and praised his scoring touch, saying, “he shoots it in the net.”

Treliving also pointed out that Robertson is “still a young player” and “still an evolving player,” adding that it was too early in the offseason to know how things would unfold.

"Nick's a great kid, and like I said, possesses a real good skill set," Treliving said, via Athlon Sports.

For now, Robertson enters camp facing the same challenge as before. He must fight for his place in the lineup, even as the Maple Leafs weigh the option of moving him to another team.

