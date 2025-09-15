NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs could 'take decent swing' at Dillon Dube following reinstatement thanks to Brad Treliving connection

The Toronto Maple Leafs may look at former Calgary Flames forward Dillon Dube after his reinstatement. The NHL recently reinstated him and four other players who were involved in a case linked to the 2018 Hockey Canada Gala.After a trial, they were found not guilty in July. The league reviewed the verdict and said their conduct did not meet NHL standards, but allowed them back. They can sign contracts starting on Oct. 15 and play games by Dec. 1.TSN's Darren Dreger noted Brad Treliving’s past connection with Dube in Calgary. Treliving was the general manager of the Flames from 2014 to 2023, and Dube debuted in the 2018-19 season.&quot;I wouldn’t be at all surprised if Treliving and the Toronto Maple Leafs put their hat in the ring and take a decent swing at Dillon Dubé,&quot; Dreger said on Monday, via &quot;First Up.&quot; &quot;There’s history there, of course. It goes back to the Calgary days between Dubé and Brad Treliving.&quot;Dube has played six seasons in the NHL, all with Calgary, recording 57 goals and 70 assists for 127 points in 325 games. His best year was in 2022-23 when he posted 45 points. Dube is a fast and versatile forward who plays center, and is known for his work ethic. He is also considered as a depth scoring option.Dreger believes Dube could be a top-six option for Toronto this fall.&quot;It doesn’t mean that Toronto is a frontrunner,&quot; Dreger said. &quot;It doesn’t mean that the Maple Leafs are going to land Dillon Dubé. But I mentioned earlier about their want for a top-six forward. The assumption is that a player like that could come in and fill that role.&quot;The Maple Leafs want a top-six forward after Mitch Marner was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights on the first day of free agency. It came after another early playoff exit.Dillon Dube and another player will find NHL homeThe NHL gave an update last week on Dillon Dube, Cal Foote, Alex Formenton, Carter Hart and Michael McLeod. They were part of Hockey Canada’s 2018 junior team, and the league allowed them to return with a warning.&quot;The League expects and requires that, going forward, each of the players will uphold the standards required of NHL players both on and off the ice.&quot; the NHL said on Thursday, via a statement.There was backlash associated with the players' return; however, Darren Dreger believes that Dube and McLeod will find NHL homes.&quot;(Dube and McLeod) are not going to have any problems finding homes, NHL homes.&quot; Dreger said on Monday, via &quot;First Up.&quot;For Toronto, the pursuit of Dube will depend on roster needs and comfort level. His future will be watched closely as the season approaches.