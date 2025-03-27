NHL Rumors: Media links Canucks HC Rick Tocchet to Philadelphia Flyers after John Tortorella's firing

Vancouver Canucks coach Rick Tocchet is reportedly being linked to the Philadelphia Flyers' coaching vacancy. The Flyers fired John Tortorella, and Tocchet's contract situation in Vancouver has fueled this speculation.

Tocchet is in the final year of his deal and the Canucks are holding a club option for next season. Vancouver general manager Patrik Allvin wants to keep him long-term, but Tocchet has delayed contract talks until after the season.

Tocchet played 11 seasons with the Flyers over two stints. His strong ties to the organization make him a natural candidate. Several reporters have commented on the situation. Andy Strickland of FanDuel Sports Network questioned if the Flyers could lure Tocchet away.

"Could Philly pull Rick Tocchet out of Vancouver?" Strickland asked on X.

ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski also acknowledged the speculation and The Athletic’s Josh Yohe suggested Tocchet is at the top of the Flyers’ list.

"I have zero doubt that Rick Tocchet is atop the Flyers wish list, "Would be in the best interest of Penguins fans if GMJR (Canucks president Jim Rutherford) were to keep him in Vancouver for a while longer," Yohe wrote on X.

The Canucks have faced challenges this season, with injuries keeping goalie Thatcher Demko out for a long time. The team is fighting for the second wild card spot in the Western Conference.

Philadelphia Flyers GM Daniel Briere on John Tortorella’s firing

After the Flyers fired John Tortorella, Brad Shaw was given the interim position.

General Manager Daniel Briere said the decision was tough but necessary. He thanked Tortorella for his role in the team’s rebuild.

“Today I made the very difficult decision to move on from John as our head coach," Briere said, via NHL.com. “John played a vital role in our rebuild. He set a standard of play and re-established what it means to be a Philadelphia Flyer. John's passion on the bench was only equaled by his charitable work in our community."

Flyers Governor Dan Hilferty and President of Hockey Operations Keith Jones are also in support of the decision.

Shaw has been with the Flyers since 2022. He has coached in Vancouver, Columbus, St. Louis and the New York Islanders. He has also served as head coach in the AHL and IHL. The Flyers will move forward under Shaw’s leadership as they continue their rebuild.

