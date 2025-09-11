NHL Rumors: Minnesota Wild ask Kirill Kaprizov for trade list after rejecting $128M extension offer, per insider

The ongoing saga between superstar Kirill Kaprizov and the Minnesota Wild continues to twist and turn. Reports emerged earlier this week that Kaprizov, an impending UFA, had turned down a massive $128 million contract from the Wild.Now, new reports have surfaced indicating that the Wild have asked Kirill Kaprizov to submit a list of teams he would agree to a trade with. The news coming from Russian journalist Alexei Shevchenko and published by RG Media’s Daria Tuboltseva backs the claims.Kaprizov has been eligible to sign a contract extension since July 1. He’s entering the final year of his current five-year, $45 million contract. While both Kaprizov and the Wild have said all the right things publicly, little action has been seen in terms of a contract extension.The 28-year-old winger could be the hottest player to hit free agency next summer. Kaprizov, along with Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid, is the biggest name currently eligible to hit the market after this season.Training camps are set to open across the league next week. It remains to be seen if Kaprizov will report or if the club will opt to sit him out while the situation is resolved.Wild owner confident Kirill Kaprizov extension not far offThe Wild won't have much leverage in trade negotiations involving Kaprizov - Source: ImagnIn the latest episode of his 32 Thoughts Podcast, Elliotte Friedman discussed the confidence that Wild owner Craig Leipold had about extending Kirill Kaprizov. Friedman stated:“(Wild owner) Craig Leipold certainly sounded confident the other day, right?”The comment came on the heels of remarks by Leipold quoted in The Athletic regarding a Kaprizov extension. Leipold reportedly stated:“I just don’t feel like we’re that far off.”If such comments are factual, then reports of a trade could be another fabrication. Kaprizov has publicly stated that reports of a rejected offer are false. However, fans and the media have run with the news as if it were true.So, it seems the rumor mill is grinding in various directions without a clear purpose. News of Kaprizov’s availability is likely to set off a firestorm of teams calling the Wild to inquire about his availability.Unfortunately for the Wild, they won’t have much leverage in the situation. Kaprizov has a full no-movement clause and can dictate wherever he wants to go. The destination club must also ensure the Russian forward is willing to sign there, as well.