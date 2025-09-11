  • home icon
NHL Rumors: Minnesota Wild ask Kirill Kaprizov for trade list after rejecting $128M extension offer, per insider

By Nestor Quixtan
Modified Sep 11, 2025 21:46 GMT
NHL: Minnesota Wild at Calgary Flames - Source: Imagn
NHL Rumors: Minnesota Wild ask Kirill Kaprizov for trade list after rejecting $128M extension offer, per insider - Source: Imagn

The ongoing saga between superstar Kirill Kaprizov and the Minnesota Wild continues to twist and turn. Reports emerged earlier this week that Kaprizov, an impending UFA, had turned down a massive $128 million contract from the Wild.

Now, new reports have surfaced indicating that the Wild have asked Kirill Kaprizov to submit a list of teams he would agree to a trade with. The news coming from Russian journalist Alexei Shevchenko and published by RG Media’s Daria Tuboltseva backs the claims.

Kaprizov has been eligible to sign a contract extension since July 1. He’s entering the final year of his current five-year, $45 million contract. While both Kaprizov and the Wild have said all the right things publicly, little action has been seen in terms of a contract extension.

The 28-year-old winger could be the hottest player to hit free agency next summer. Kaprizov, along with Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid, is the biggest name currently eligible to hit the market after this season.

Training camps are set to open across the league next week. It remains to be seen if Kaprizov will report or if the club will opt to sit him out while the situation is resolved.

Wild owner confident Kirill Kaprizov extension not far off

The Wild won&#039;t have much leverage in trade negotiations involving Kaprizov - Source: Imagn
The Wild won't have much leverage in trade negotiations involving Kaprizov - Source: Imagn

In the latest episode of his 32 Thoughts Podcast, Elliotte Friedman discussed the confidence that Wild owner Craig Leipold had about extending Kirill Kaprizov. Friedman stated:

“(Wild owner) Craig Leipold certainly sounded confident the other day, right?”

The comment came on the heels of remarks by Leipold quoted in The Athletic regarding a Kaprizov extension. Leipold reportedly stated:

“I just don’t feel like we’re that far off.”

If such comments are factual, then reports of a trade could be another fabrication. Kaprizov has publicly stated that reports of a rejected offer are false. However, fans and the media have run with the news as if it were true.

So, it seems the rumor mill is grinding in various directions without a clear purpose. News of Kaprizov’s availability is likely to set off a firestorm of teams calling the Wild to inquire about his availability.

Unfortunately for the Wild, they won’t have much leverage in the situation. Kaprizov has a full no-movement clause and can dictate wherever he wants to go. The destination club must also ensure the Russian forward is willing to sign there, as well.

Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience.

Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.

Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.

When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking.

