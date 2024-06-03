NHL Rumors: New York Islanders to target Jonathan Marchessault in offseason acquisition

The New York Islanders are focused on Jonathan Marchessault for an offseason acquisition. Anthony LaRocco of The Fourth Period reported that although the Vegas Golden Knights have expressed interest in retaining Marchessault, and the player wants to stay, formal extension discussions have not begun.

"Though talks are expected to begin in roughly a week’s time, if the two-sides can’t get a deal done by the time the market opens, it is possible the Islanders reach out to Pat Brisson, Marchessault’s agent, about his interest in coming to Long Island," LaRocco said.

Islanders head coach Patrick Roy, who coached Jonathan Marchessault for four seasons in the QMJHL from 2007 to 2011, could leverage their past relationship to bring the skilled winger to New York.

While Marchessault will turn 34 in December, his scoring skills are undeniable. Last season, he scored a career-high 42 goals and totaled 69 points over 82 games for Vegas. Adding him to the Islanders' lineup would inject much-needed scoring power, potentially creating a formidable first line alongside Mathew Barzal and Bo Horvat.

"He scored a career-high 42 goals last season for Vegas and while he may not replicate that again next year, there’s no doubt he would give the Islanders a very dangerous first line with Barzal and Horvat," LaRocco said.

Marchessault’s performance in the playoffs is also praise-worthy. He notched two goals and two assists in the series against the Dallas Stars.

However, Marchessault said at the World Series of Poker opening last Tuesday that the Golden Knights have not yet contacted him.

"I did not have a call yet or anything,” Marchessault said (via Las Vegas Review-Journal's David Schoen). “They said they were interested to definitely re-sign me and we’ll see. Technically they have time until June 30, so we’ll see how it goes."

Jonathan Marchessault is a potential target for Predators along with Chandler Stephenson

Vegas Golden Knights might struggle to retain Chandler Stephenson and Jonathan Marchessault, both valuable forwards.

According to Rob Couch of The Hockey News, Stephenson's versatility and scoring make him a prime target, especially given the Nashville Predators' need for a top-six center. Marchessault brings playoff experience and goal-scoring skills, making him attractive to teams like Nashville.

Contract talks haven't started, and Marchessault's desire for an earlier deal suggests potential free agency. With cap space to spare, the Predators could swoop in for either or both players despite potential overpayment.

Stephenson's recent performance indicates he's worth more than his previous contract, and Marchessault's credentials make him an appealing asset. Nashville, ready for contention, could enhance their roster significantly with these signings, given the impending free agency.