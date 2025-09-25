NHL Rumors: Oilers eye long-term deal for $10.2M veteran D-man as Connor McDavid remains unsigned

The Edmonton Oilers are heading into the season with star captain Connor McDavid still unsigned to an extension. McDavid, one of the best players in the world, will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2025-26 campaign. Talks between him and the team are happening, but numbers have not been discussed, according to NHL insider Frank Seravalli.“Yes, they continue to work away on the Connor McDavid deal,&quot; Seravalli said on Wednesday, via B/R Open Ice. &quot;I think meetings are going on between McDavid and Edmonton brass, although they haven't gotten to talking numbers.”The next two weeks will be important for the team to get a deal done. The Oilers are also working on a long-term contract for defenseman Jake Walman. He joined them last season and became an important part of Edmonton’s defense, helping the team reach the Stanley Cup Final.“I believe they've been centered on a long-term deal between Walman and the Oilers,&quot; Seravalli said. &quot;We'll see what that number comes in at when it does get done, but it's something to keep an eye on.”Walman is signed to a three-year deal worth $10.2 million, with a $3.4 million cap hit per season.Meanwhile, McDavid had another strong year in 2024-25. He scored 26 goals and had 74 assists for 100 points, ranking second for the Oilers. His assists were fourth in the NHL, and he finished sixth in points. McDavid added seven goals and 26 assists for 33 points in the playoffs, but Edmonton lost the Stanley Cup Final to the Florida Panthers.Oilers general manager Stan Bowman said on the first day of training camp that McDavid wants to win in Edmonton.“I just go by what Connor said, and that’s that he wants nothing more than to win in Edmonton,” Bowman said on September 17, via NHL.com.He added that the team respects McDavid’s process and will wait until he is ready to talk.Connor McDavid says winning comes first as contract talks continueConnor McDavid talked about his next contract and the season ahead on Sept. 5. He admitted that he feels motivated and has “lots to prove” after a 100-point season he felt was not his best. McDavid stressed that winning is his main goal, and he wants to balance contract talks with playing at a high level.“With me being me, in this position, in this market, people are going to talk about it,&quot; McDavid said, via Sportsnet. &quot;That’s understandable, and that’s fair.”The star center added that he is not rushing a decision and is working closely with his agent and family to make the right choice.