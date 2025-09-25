  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Connor McDavid
  • NHL Rumors: Oilers eye long-term deal for $10.2M veteran D-man as Connor McDavid remains unsigned

NHL Rumors: Oilers eye long-term deal for $10.2M veteran D-man as Connor McDavid remains unsigned

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Sep 25, 2025 18:43 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Florida Panthers at Edmonton Oilers - Source: Imagn
Oilers focus on Jake Walman extension as Connor McDavid remains unsigned (image credit: IMAGN)

The Edmonton Oilers are heading into the season with star captain Connor McDavid still unsigned to an extension. McDavid, one of the best players in the world, will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2025-26 campaign. Talks between him and the team are happening, but numbers have not been discussed, according to NHL insider Frank Seravalli.

Ad
“Yes, they continue to work away on the Connor McDavid deal," Seravalli said on Wednesday, via B/R Open Ice. "I think meetings are going on between McDavid and Edmonton brass, although they haven't gotten to talking numbers.”

The next two weeks will be important for the team to get a deal done.

The Oilers are also working on a long-term contract for defenseman Jake Walman. He joined them last season and became an important part of Edmonton’s defense, helping the team reach the Stanley Cup Final.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“I believe they've been centered on a long-term deal between Walman and the Oilers," Seravalli said. "We'll see what that number comes in at when it does get done, but it's something to keep an eye on.”

Walman is signed to a three-year deal worth $10.2 million, with a $3.4 million cap hit per season.

Ad

Meanwhile, McDavid had another strong year in 2024-25. He scored 26 goals and had 74 assists for 100 points, ranking second for the Oilers. His assists were fourth in the NHL, and he finished sixth in points. McDavid added seven goals and 26 assists for 33 points in the playoffs, but Edmonton lost the Stanley Cup Final to the Florida Panthers.

Oilers general manager Stan Bowman said on the first day of training camp that McDavid wants to win in Edmonton.

Ad
“I just go by what Connor said, and that’s that he wants nothing more than to win in Edmonton,” Bowman said on September 17, via NHL.com.

He added that the team respects McDavid’s process and will wait until he is ready to talk.

Connor McDavid says winning comes first as contract talks continue

Connor McDavid talked about his next contract and the season ahead on Sept. 5. He admitted that he feels motivated and has “lots to prove” after a 100-point season he felt was not his best. McDavid stressed that winning is his main goal, and he wants to balance contract talks with playing at a high level.

Ad
“With me being me, in this position, in this market, people are going to talk about it," McDavid said, via Sportsnet. "That’s understandable, and that’s fair.”

The star center added that he is not rushing a decision and is working closely with his agent and family to make the right choice.

About the author
Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.

Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.

Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.

Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.

Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications