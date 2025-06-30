NHL Rumors: Oilers’ free agency interest Brock Boeser on Boston Bruins radar, claims Elliotte Friedman

Brock Boeser is a free agent as his contract with the Vancouver Canucks ended. He has played nine seasons with the Canucks, and last season, he scored 25 goals and had 25 assists, totaling 50 points. He is known for being a consistent scorer and an important right winger.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman talked about Boeser’s free agency on episode 571 of Spittin’ Chiclets. He said the Boston Bruins are interested in Boeser.

“Boeser. That’s an interesting one, because, like, it sounds like the Kings might be keeping Kuzmenko on a short-term deal," Friedman said. [2:09:30].

"And I thought that might be where Boeser ends up. But Boeser ... I can see Boeser being on Boston’s radar among a couple other teams there.

Friedman added that Boeser does not mind playing in colder cities like Boston or Minnesota. This makes him a good fit for teams in those areas.

"Boeser, I heard, like, a lot of guys chase warm weather," Friedman said. "I heard Boeser is not necessarily going to be one of them—like, in Boston, Minnesota, teams like that. He’s not fazed by that kind of thing."

There are also rumors linking Brock Boeser to the Edmonton Oilers. The Oilers cleared some salary cap space by trading Evander Kane. Bob Stauffer, host of Oilers Now, said the Oilers might use that space to sign a forward like Boeser.

“So it didn’t work out for (Oilers winger Viktor) Arvidsson two years at four million … And then Jeff Skinner is, three million dollars ... That’s seven million dollars that did not pan out," Stauffer said.

"So I’m going to provide a scenario to you. Let’s say the one thing you might be able to do is add a forward.... But... if you could get in the mix on a guy like Boeser."

Earlier, in April Boeser looked disappointed with the Canucks locker room drama as he did not show his interest in contract talks.

"The mental aspect of the game is so important. This year, there's been a lot of distractions,” Boeser said, via NHL.com

Elliotte Friedman's previous comments on the Oilers potentially landing Brock Boeser

On the 32 Thoughts podcast, Elliotte Friedman agreed that Edmonton could sign Brock Boeser if the cap space works out.

"Someone talked about Boeser potentially going there (to Edmonton)," Friedman said. "I don’t know how Edmonton fits this all in (under the salary cap), but I don’t think the idea is wrong. I don’t think that’s impossible that Boeser would consider Edmonton if they could make that work."

Boeser’s free agency is attracting attention. Both Boston and Edmonton are interested in him, and the free agency period begins tomorrow.

