NHL Rumors: Penguins, Blackhawks, among multiple teams to 'aggressively' pursue Leafs' Mitch Marner in free agency

Mitch Marner’s future with the Toronto Maple Leafs is uncertain after another disappointing playoff run. The Leafs lost 6-1 to the Florida Panthers in Game 7 of the second round on Sunday. Max Domi scored the only goal late in the third period to avoid a shutout. Once again, the Leafs failed to meet expectations in the playoffs.

The Leafs’ top players—Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, John Tavares and William Nylander—were expected to carry the team. But they struggled in the games when the team needed them the most. The Leafs have now lost seven straight Game 7s since 2013.

After last year’s first-round exit, the team fired coach Sheldon Keefe and hired Craig Berube. Things looked promising early in the second round this year. But the Leafs lost four of their next five games and were eliminated again.

Now, the team may consider breaking up the core group. Matthews and Nylander are already signed long-term. That leaves Marner as a possible trade or free agent option. He has one year left on his six-year, $65.4 million contract. Marner has not signed an extension, and it seems he may head to free agency next summer.

Despite playoff struggles, Mitch Marner had a strong regular season. He scored 102 points, reaching the 100-point mark for the first time. NHL insider David Pagnotta from "The Fourth Period" reported that Marner could earn $13 million or more as a free agent. He said almost every team will check in if Marner becomes available.

"Marner is going to get $13 million and up as a free agent this July," Pagnotta said, in his 4th-period column. "Almost every team will check in on him if he hits the open market. Both Marner and his agent, Darren Ferris, know it."

Pagnotta expects several teams to show strong interest. These include the Chicago Blackhawks, Pittsburgh Penguins, Los Angeles Kings, Utah, San Jose Sharks, and Calgary Flames. The Blackhawks may want to add a star to support young forward Connor Bedard. The Penguins could look to stay competitive while Sidney Crosby is still playing.

"I don’t think he has fully closed the door on the Leafs, but like I wrote about after the trade deadline in March, I fully expect teams like Chicago, Los Angeles, Utah, Pittsburgh, San Jose and Calgary to pursue him aggressively, if given the opportunity," Pagnotta said.

Maple Leafs fans are disappointed with Mitch Marner

Fans in Toronto are clearly frustrated with Mitch Marner and the team. During the third period of Game 7, some booed Marner when he touched the puck. A few fans even threw jerseys onto the ice. The Leafs may still talk with Marner about an extension. But if no deal happens, he will become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

The team has some tough choices to make. Keeping the current group together has not worked in the playoffs. If Mitch Marner does leave, several teams will be ready to make an offer.

