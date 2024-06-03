NHL Rumors: Rangers set to make Igor Shesterkin highest-paid NHL goalie in history with record contract extension

Igor Shesterkin could soon be paid rather handsomely by the New York Rangers. The offseason has officially begun in New York, and it's time to start revamping for a deeper postseason run next season. Shesterkin's contract doesn't last much longer, but he's played quite well for them. One NHL insider believes he's played so well that he might be rewarded like no other goalie in NHL history.

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period said:

"Now that their season is over, the New York Rangers will soon begin formal contract discussions with Igor Shesterkin’s camp on an extension."

Pagnotta pointed out that there is just one year remaining on the current contract:

"[He] projects to be the highest-paid goaltender in NHL history. Carey Price (still on the books) leads the list with a $10.5M AAV, followed by Sergei Bobrovsky ($10M AAV) and Andrei Vasilevskiy ($9.5M AAV)."

This would be a historic signing of more than $10.5 million AAV. After another stellar season, the Rangers might have no choice but to set records to keep their star goalie.

Rangers' Igor Shesterkin draws high praise even in loss

Despite Igor Shesterkin's best efforts, his New York Rangers were ousted from the Stanley Cup Playoffs by the Florida Panthers. It took six games and the Panthers had to overcome a terrific game by the goalie.

Igor Shesterkin defending the goal against the Panthers

According to the New York Post, Shesterkin's performance did not go unnoticed by Panthers coach Paul Maurice:

“I haven’t seen a series by a goaltender like that since Jose Theodore in 2002. He won the Hart Trophy that year.”

Shesterkin had to defend 524 shots over the 16 playoff games he played. During the regular season, he posted a .926 save percentage and a 2.34 goals-against average. He was considered a driving force behind New York's success in the 2023-24 season.

His camp is reportedly looking for $12 million in AAV for his services, which would trump the current record by more than $1 million. They can't negotiate until July 1, though.