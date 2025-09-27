NHL Rumors: Sabres 'aren't in the same ballpark' in extension talks with $33,250,000 star winger

The Buffalo Sabres are in talks to extend Alex Tuch, but progress is slow. Tuch, 29, is entering the final season of his seven-year, $33.25 million contract. His cap hit is $4.75 million per season, and he is eligible to sign a new deal since July 1.
NHL insider Pierre LeBrun talked about Tuch and Sbares' situation in his Thursday's column for The Athletic. He said the Sabres and Tuch’s camp "want to get it done", but aren’t in the same ballpark.
"What I’m hearing is that the Sabres and Tuch’s camp so far aren’t in the same ballpark as far as what the landscape will look like in the rising-cap world," LeBrun wrote. "I would imagine Tuch’s camp sees a double-digit AAV as realistic in that world. And there’s probably not a lot of motivation to be the first of these pending UFAs to sign."
The NHL salary cap has risen to $95.5 million in the 2025-26 season. Now that's an increase of $7.5 million. Additionally, further increase projections point to $104 million in 2026-27 and $113.5 million in 2027-28. So, a deal for any pending UFA will likely set the market, considering the rising cap.
Tuch had a strong 2024-25 season, scoring 36 goals and 31 assists for 67 points in 82 games. He finished with a +16 rating and four game-winning goals. His shooting percentage was 18.4%, and he averaged 19:15 of ice time per game. He ranked No. 2 on the team in goals behind Tage Thompson.
Over nine NHL seasons, Tuch has 382 career points in 536 regular-season games.
"Again, perhaps an Eichel signing, or Kempe, might help the process with Tuch," LeBrun wrote. "... I think this gets done eventually. But I don’t think it’s imminent."
Sabres' Alex Tuch got nominated for the King Clancy Trophy
Alex Tuch started his NHL career with the Minnesota Wild in 2016-17 after being drafted 18th overall in 2014. He joined the Vegas Golden Knights in 2017 but later moved to Buffalo in 2021. With the Sabres, he posted career highs of 36 goals and 43 assists in 2022-23. Tuch is a two-time 30-goal scorer and a consistent offensive contributor.
But apart from that, Tuch is also known for his off-ice charity efforts through his AT9 Foundation in Buffalo. This year, he once again got nominated for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy.
"Ever since I was younger, my parents have instilled in me to help others that are less fortunate," Tuch said after getting nominated. "I think of myself as the luckiest guy in the world, so each and every day if I can put a smile on one kid’s face or help out someone in need, that means my day’s accomplished."
The award went to Aleksander Barkov of the Florida Panthers. But it shows Alex Tuch's closeness with the Buffalo community, and it's likely that he will continue his career with Sabres. No deal is expected immediately, but both sides want an agreement eventually.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama