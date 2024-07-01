NHL Rumors: Steven Stamkos deemed VGK favorite as $30M, Conn Smythe winner hits free agency

With Monday's (July 1) free agency opening, Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos will hit the free agency market. Interest is expected to be high in the 34-year-old two-time Stanley Cup champion from various teams looking to inject experience and skill like his into their rosters.

The Vegas Golden Knights are making moves, as evidenced by Jonathan Marchessault's ending six-year, $30 million deal, in which the team now seems to part ways with the 2023 Conn Smythe winner.

According to Daily Faceoff's insider, Frank Seravalli, the Golden Knights are preparing to go after Steven Stamkos if he hits free agency. However, he also did not rule out the possibility of the Lighting making a final attempt to retain Stamkos:

"With #VGK moving on from Jonathan Marchessault, sources tell @DailyFaceoff that the Golden Knights are positioning themselves to take a run at Steven Stamkos on Monday - should he make it to market. Can't firmly rule out one last push from Tampa Bay," Seravalli wrote on X.

Seravalli also reports that in addition to the Golden Knights, clubs like the LA Kings, Nashville Predators, Detroit Red Wings, and New Jersey Devils are in the mix, monitoring Stamkos' situation.

Nashville Predators emerge as potential destination for Steven Stamkos

One of the potential destinations that Stamkos could land with would be the Nashville Predators. According to CapFriendly, they have $26.3 million in cap space, which puts the Preds in a firm position to make some big moves in the coming season.

The main goal for the Preds would be to fill out their offensive unit, especially helping out key players on their top line with Ryan O'Reilly and Filip Forsberg. GM Bryan Trotz is reportedly seeking a proven goalscorer, which in that conversation alone makes Steven Stamkos a prime candidate for that role.

Speculations have the potential deal coming in within the $7 to $8 million per season range. It could be a three-to-four-year deal, providing the Preds with much-needed flexibility to get creative with the contract structure to fit under the cap.

Despite the age factor, Stamkos had a remarkable 2023-24 season, notching 40 goals and 81 points in 79 games for the Bolts.

