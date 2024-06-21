NHL Rumors: Top insider claims Maple Leafs and Mitch Marner far from agreeing on contract extension terms

There are rumors about the extension talks of forward Mitch Marner with the Toronto Maple Leafs. On the "FirstUp" podcast, insider Darren Dreger informed about the developments of the negotiations.

"A trade possibly is one of the scenarios. Mitch Marner starting the season playing out the final year of his contract, that's another scenario. But I can tell you with certainty that Brad Treliving and the Toronto Maple Leafs have not fixated on one just yet," Dreger explained.

The free agency period begins on July 1, and Marner will be in the final year of his six-year $65.4 million contract that was signed with the Leafs on September 13, 2019. With that contract structure, Marner will be an Unrestricted Free Agent following the 2024-25 season.

"But before you can engage and really make the decision that okay, a trade is the best option and we know it's going to be delicate because of the no-move clause." Dreger said.

"That doesn't prevent you from having legitimate conversations with other GMs as to who may or may not have interest in the idea of trading for Marner. Before you do that, don't you have to find out what the numbers look like?"

Dreger emphasized the Maple Leafs should understand what Marner is looking for in terms of his next contract.

"You know, what is Mitch Marner looking for in terms of a long-term contract extension with the Toronto Maple Leafs? And I don't believe they're there yet. I really don't. But it is something that has been discussed internally," Dreger said.

"But I don't think they've gotten to a point beyond maybe preliminary conversation with Darren Farris where they're actually in the bolts of negotiating an extension."

Marner performed last season where he scored 26 goals, putting him in the 74th position among the NHL. Meanwhile, the 59 assists he scored placed him in the 17th position in the NHL. His score of 85 ranked him 22nd out of all players, and his plus-minus of +21 ranked him 35th. But in the playoffs, he only scored one goal and contributed two assists for an average of three points.

Mitch Marner considering trade to NHL's original six teams

Mitch Marner is reportedly contemplating a move to one of the NHL's original six teams.

NHL insider David Pagnotta mentioned in the "The Fourth Period" podcast that Marner is intrigued by the possibility of joining the Chicago Blackhawks.

“My understanding is that Mitch would be intrigued about Chicago,” Pagnotta said. (via Heavy.com)

Despite Marner's interest, Pagnotta doubts if the Blackhawks have the trade assets to meet the Maple Leafs' needs.