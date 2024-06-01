NHL Rumors: Top insider David Pagnotta claims Maple Leafs have begun contract negotiations with $5,500,000 winger

Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Tyler Bertuzzi was one of the team's stars on certain nights and was a crucial part of the team reaching the playoffs. NHL insider David Pagnotta recently shared that the Maple Leafs have commenced contract negotiations with Bertuzzi. Pagnotta tweeted:

"It’s still very early in the process to project where this will go, but the #LeafsForever have started contract discussions with pending UFA winger Tyler Bertuzzi."

During the free agency period last offseason, Bertuzzi signed with the Maple Leafs on a one-year contract worth $5,500,000. He stood up to his expectations as he leveled up his performance in the second half of the season, despite a subpar start.

Bertuzzi had scored only six goals in the first four months which was not what the team had expected when they signed him. But in the final 34 games, he turned his season around, starting with a hat trick against the Colorado Avalanche.

During this crucial period, as the playoffs approached, Bertuzzi emerged as a key player for the Leafs. He netted 15 goals and 23 points with an impressive shooting percentage of 20.3%, nearing his career-best.

With his contract set to expire, Bertuzzi finds himself on the brink of unrestricted free agency once again. However, the ongoing negotiations suggest a mutual interest in extending his stay in Toronto. If the Leafs and Bertuzzi can reach an agreement, it would provide stability for both the player and the team.

As the discussions progress, all eyes will be on how the negotiations unfold and whether Bertuzzi can secure a long-term deal with the Maple Leafs.

David Pastranak shared his perspective on Maple Leafs' Tyler Bertuzzi

Tyler Bertuzzi recently became a topic of interest during an interview with Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak on Spittin' Chiclets. Pastrnak humorously dismissed the idea of reuniting with Bertuzzi on the Bruins, emphasizing Bertuzzi's move to the Maple Leafs.

"He went to the Leafs," Pastrnak said, "Bertuzzi went to the Leafs. Are you kidding me? He went to the Leafs. I don't know, man. I don't know. Like you got me into a tight squeeze right now."

Bertuzzi was a standout for the Bruins as a rental during the 2022-23 season, contributing 16 points in 21 regular-season games and adding 10 points in seven playoff games.

Since Bertuzzi will potentially enter the market again this offseason, this has allowed some speculation about a return to Boston.