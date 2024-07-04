NHL Rumors: Top insider links Edmonton Oilers and Stan Bowman in “some capacity” to fill front office void 

Former Chicago Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman could be joining the Edmonton Oilers’ front office, insider Darren Dreger reported. In a recent episode of the "Ray & Dregs Podcast", Dreger discussed the possibility of Bowman joining the Oilers in some capacity.

In particular, Dreger focused on the GM vacancy left behind by the departure of Ken Holland. Here’s what Dreger said on the show, as per NHL Watcher on X/Twitter:

“I want to connect Stan [Bowman] to Edmonton in some capacity if not a candidate for the vacancy of GM, maybe he fits in hockey operations in another way. Undoubtedly the Oilers are going to show some interest.”

Trending

Expand Tweet

Bowman spent nearly two decades in the Blackhawks organization, getting promoted to GM and President of Hockey Operations. During his tenure, the Blackhawks won three Stanley Cups with teams led by Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews.

However, Bowman was forced to resign in 2021 amid the sexual assault scandal that rocked the Blackhawks. However, it seems that the Edmonton Oilers are prepared to bring in one of the longest-tenured and most successful NHL executives.

If Bowman doesn’t take over the GM role in Edmonton, he could join the front office to oversee the selection process of the team’s new GM. While the Oilers may consider various candidates, it seems that Bowman is the early frontrunner for Edmonton's’ GM position.

Bowman's lifted suspension paves way to join Edmonton Oilers

Bowman and former Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville had subsequently been suspended by the NHL for their roles in the 2010 sexual assault scandal. However, the Edmonton Journal reported that with Bowman and Quenneville’s suspensions now lifted, Bowman is on the fast track to become the Edmonton Oilers’ new GM.

Frank Seravalli said on X:

“Bowman will become a top candidate for Oilers GM vacancy. Believe he was on Edmonton’s radar when Jeff Jackson was hired last summer though still ineligible then.”

Expand Tweet

Seravalli’s comments underscore the ongoing interest Edmonton's management has had in Bowman. Former GM Ken Holland’s contract ended this past season, leaving the door open for a new executive to take over. It seems that person will be Bowman.

With the NHL allowing Bowman to return, the only obstacle standing in the way between Bowman and the Oilers is the team’s hiring process. While the club is expected to do its due diligence, there doesn’t seem to be much standing in the way of Stan Bowman becoming, at the very least, a part of the Oilers' front office.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback