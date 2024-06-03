NHL Rumors: Top insider updates on Jake Guentzel's future with Carolina Hurricanes

Within just three months after a trade from the Pittsburgh Penguins, the future of star winger Jake Guentzel with the Carolina Hurricanes is in speculation. According to NHL insider David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, Guentzel is keeping his options open regarding a long-term commitment to the Hurricanes.

Despite ongoing discussions, the 29-year-old forward is likely to test the free agency market on July 1.

"Jake Guentzel is not closing the door on the Carolina Hurricanes, but it does not sound like he is ready to commit long-term just yet," Pagnotta reported.

According to Pagnotta, the Hurricanes have tried to initiate long-term contract talks with Jake Guentzel.

"Confirmed by separate sources over the weekend," Pagnotta said, "the Hurricanes have had discussions with Guentzel and his camp, led by agent Ben Hankinson, and the initial word is he “probably goes to July 1,” according to one well-placed source with knowledge of negotiations."

Guentzel, who earned $6 million in AAV on his previous contract, is projected to receive a significant bump in his next deal, maybe topping $8 million in AAV. His unwillingness to commit quickly to the Hurricanes does not rule out a future in Carolina, but he intends to explore other options before making a long-term commitment.

"Guentzel has earned the opportunity to test the market this summer" Pagnotta said, "nand wants to weigh all his options before cementing his future on a long-term contract, presumably for the next seven years.... (Jake Guentzel) wants to understand the long-term direction of the team before making a decision."

In the last 17 regular-season games with Carolina, Guentzel notched eight goals and 25 points. His postseason contributions were equally good, tying for third on the team in scoring with nine points in 11 games.

Jake Guentzel open to re-signing with Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes acquired forward Jake Guentzel from the Pittsburgh Penguins during this year's trade deadline, marking a significant move for the team.

In his exit interview on May 18, 2024, Guentzel expressed his positive experience in Carolina, emphasizing the togetherness within the team.

"It felt good. It's an easy group to be a part of. Just unbelievable guys and they made it pretty easy for me," Guentzel said.

Regarding his future, Guentzel expressed openness to re-signing with the Hurricanes, citing his enjoyment of the team and the area.

"I loved my experience here." Guentzel said, "It's a great place to play. I don't think you realize behind the scenes how good it is and the guys make it good too. We'll see what happens. I just loved my time here and we're going to see what happens in the next little bit here.

As July 1 approaches, his decision will impact the Hurricanes' offseason plans. Whether he remains in Carolina or takes his talents elsewhere, Jake Guentzel will be one of the most sought-after free agents this summer.