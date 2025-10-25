  • home icon
NHL Rumors: Trade buzz heats up around Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames early in the season

By Nestor Quixtan
Modified Oct 25, 2025 20:55 GMT
NHL: Calgary Flames at Vancouver Canucks - Source: Imagn
NHL Rumors: Trade buzz heats up around Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames early in the season

The Vancouver Canucks and the Calgary Flames could be two of the most active teams on the trade market this season.

In an X post from October 25, insider Marco D’Amico reported rumblings surrounding both clubs. He stated:

“Two teams to watch on the trade front early this season are the Vancouver Canucks and the Calgary Flames. Lots of calls going in and out there, for different reasons.”
The underlying reasons for the buzz surrounding the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames varies significantly.

The Calgary Flames’ situation is pretty straightforward. The club is 1-7-1 to start the season and mired in last place overall in the league. As such, speculation has begun to ramp up regarding the Flames potential sell off, especially if the club feels they may not be able to turn things around this season.

Players like Nazem Kadri have been the focus of speculation. However, other pieces like Blake Coleman and impending UFA blueliner Rasmus Andersson have gotten attention, as well.

Rising young stars like Connor Zary, Dustin Wolf, and Martin Pospisil may be off limits. But beyond that, it seems everyone on the Calgary Flames’ roster is fair game.

Vancouver Canucks have gotten jump on Calgary Flames in trade market

Meanwhile, the Vancouver Canucks have gotten the jump on the Flames in the trade market. The Canucks got the ball rolling on Friday with a relatively surprising move, landing forward Lukas Reichel from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round pick.

The Canucks won’t likely stop there. They aren’t satisfied, as D’Amico noted, considering they have a glaring hole in their 2C position. The loss of Filip Chytil for an undetermined period has likely prompted GM Patrik Allvin to find alternatives.

Additionally, the Vancouver Canucks have three other forwards on the shelf. Jonathan Lekkerimaki, Teddy Blueger, and Nils Hoglander are out. Plus, blueliner Derek Forbort is also on IR. That situation means that the Canucks, who are currently 4-4-0, could be looking to add pieces if they believe the team can compete for a playoff spot.

While the forward market has been dry, the Canucks will be looking to maximize whatever pieces they can get. Adding Reichel was a good start. The low-risk, high-reward move could provide Vancouver with more scoring moving forward.

It’s tough to determine when either team could pull the trigger on a major deal at this point. But one thing is certain, the trade market could be heating up in the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving in the United States.

Nestor Quixtan

Nestor Quixtan

Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.

Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.

Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.

When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking.

Edited by Nestor Quixtan
