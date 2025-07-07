NHL Rumors: Trade talks 'intensifying' between Penguins & Red Wings regarding $92,000,000 superstar, per insider

Trade talks between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Detroit Red Wings are gaining momentum. They are discussing Erik Karlsson, who has two seasons left on his eight-year, $92 million contract. His cap hit is $11.5 million per year, and he will become an unrestricted free agent after the 2026–27 season.
An insider on X shared that both teams are discussing a deal for Karlsson. He added that Pittsburgh may keep some of Karlsson’s salary, but it is unclear how much. Roger Hicks said:
"Sounds like #LGRW and #LetsGoPens talks are intensifying regarding defenseman Erik Karlsson. Cap would be retained, not sure to which extent. More coming soon. #NHL #HockeyTwitter"
Karlsson had 11 goals and 42 assists for 53 points last season. He played over 23 minutes per game and remained a key part of the Penguins' defense. In 2022–23, before the Pens acquired him, he scored a career-high 101 points with San Jose. He won the Norris Trophy that season.
Karlsson is an offensive defenseman. He moves the puck well and helps create scoring chances. He has reached 70 or more points five times in his career.
Meanwhile, the Red Wings missed the playoffs for the ninth straight season. They struggled late in the year and fell out of the race. Their power play was strong, but they had problems at even strength and on the penalty kill.
Karlsson could help improve Detroit’s puck movement and scoring from the back end. He could also support young defensemen like Moritz Seider and Simon Edvinsson.
Detroit has young talent and a new coach in Todd McLellan. General manager Steve Yzerman is still working to build a playoff team. A trade for Karlsson could bring experience and skill to a growing roster. Talks are not final, but both sides seem interested.
Erik Karlsson and Sidney Crosby's offense didn't work for the aging Penguins
The Penguins missed the playoffs in 2024, their second straight season without a playoff spot, in Erik Karlsson's presence.
Sidney Crosby played well but lacked support from the rest of the lineup. Karlsson provided some offensive help, but it wasn’t enough. The team had problems with scoring depth and defense. Their power play did not perform well, and the penalty kill also struggled during key moments.
Young players did not step up as expected, and the Penguins depended on older players. The team did not make many changes and had little cap space. GM Kyle Dubas and the management are facing questions about their future and how to stay competitive.
