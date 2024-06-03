NHL Rumors: Uncertainty shrouds Ilya Lyubushkin's future with Maple Leafs yet to open contract negotiations

Toronto Maple Leafs are facing significant decisions regarding their roster, and one player's future remains notably uncertain. According to NHL insider David Pagnotta, the Leafs have yet to begin contract negotiations with Ilya Lyubushkin, a mid-season acquisition set to become an unrestricted free agent (UFA).

"Meanwhile, the Leafs have not started negotiations with another mid-season acquisition, Ilya Lyubushkin, who is also set to become a UFA," Pagnotta said on The Fourth Period.

Ilya Lyubushkin, often referred to as the "Russian Bear," was acquired by the Maple Leafs in a trade with the Anaheim Ducks. Despite his $2.75 million contract, Lyubushkin's cap hit for Toronto was retained at $687,500, making him a valuable asset from a financial standpoint. His defense near the front of the net makes him important for the Leafs' defensive lineup.

Ilya Lyubushkin fits the Toronto Maple Leafs better stylistically despite lacking Joel Edmundson's experience and Stanley Cup pedigree. He has shown potential to play alongside Morgan Rielly but has only played 50 regular-season games in two Toronto stints, raising concerns about his performance consistency.

If he is willing to sign for a low salary at or below $1.15 million, he could be worth it, though his projected contract of nearly $1.5 million per season is a bit high. Alternatively, he could return to the KHL, but his skills are often in demand by NHL teams.

The Leafs general manager, Brad Treliving, is known for his strategic approach to player negotiations, and it is possible that discussions with Lyubushkin will commence closer to the start of the free agency period on July 1.

Re-signing Lyubushkin would align with Treliving's objectives of maintaining a strong defensive core. However, the Maple Leafs must also consider their salary cap situation.

Toronto Maple Leafs have other players to consider for extension

Max Domi had a successful homecoming season with Toronto, scoring nine goals and 47 points in 80 games and showing versatility in playing both center and wing. While his next deal is projected at two years for around $3.5 million, the Leafs could consider offering up to $4 million for a longer term.

Tyler Bertuzzi struggled early in the season but improved later, finishing with 15 goals and 23 points in his final 34 games. If his projected contract is around four years at $5.27 million AAV, the Leafs should try to retain him, though he might get higher offers in the open market.

The Leafs need to be cautious about overspending on these secondary players.