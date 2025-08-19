NHL Trade Rumor: Edmonton Oilers eyeing Boston Bruins' ex-first-round winger amid heated trade talks

Fabian Lysell was once seen as a bright piece of the Boston Bruins’ future. Drafted in the first round in 2021, he was praised for his speed, skill, and potential as a top-six forward. Three years later, his place with the team looks less certain. Instead of moving into Boston’s lineup, his name is now tied to trade rumours.

Hockey writer Dominic Tiano suggested that the Boston and Edmonton Oilers may have discussed a deal involving Lysell. Court Lalonde of the "Bruins Diehards" podcast reflected on the change in tone around the young winger:

“When the Boston Bruins used their first round pick in the 2021 NHL draft to select Fabian Lysell, fans saw a glimpse of the type of player the franchise rarely has a chance to draft.

“Fast forward to today and instead of talking about him becoming a fixture in the Boston lineup, the conversation has shifted. Rumours are swirling the Bruins may be dangling Lysell in a trade with the Edmonton Oilers.”

Lysell has shown flashes with Providence in the AHL but has not secured steady NHL minutes. He played 12 games for Boston in the 2024-25 season, recording one goal and two assists.

His lone goal came on the power play and stood as a game-winner, but his overall impact was limited. He averaged 13:26 of ice time and finished with a -4 rating, leaving little to suggest he has locked down a permanent roster spot.

His contract also adds to the discussion. Lysell is signed to his entry-level deal, worth $2.59 million over three years, and carries a cap hit of $863,334. The deal runs through the 2025-26 season, after which he will be a restricted free agent. With one year left on his contract, Boston may see more value in moving him now rather than waiting for his development.

Bruins looked at ex-first-round winger Fabian Lysell’s fit in March

In March, Fabian Lysell returned to the Bruins under different circumstances than his December debut. The team was struggling, and many of his former linemates were no longer in the lineup. Even so, Lysell welcomed the chance to be back.

“Obviously, you want to stick around. I thought I played pretty good. … Now I’m back. So I’m very excited,” he said in March, via The Athletic.

Unlike his first recall, his spot in the lineup was less certain this time. Coaches noted his growth in Providence, pointing to improvements in his game. For Boston, the recall was also about seeing where Lysell fits moving forward.

