NHL Trade Rumor: Insider claims Mikko Rantanen provided 'clarity' to Carolina Hurricanes amidst massive interest

The Carolina Hurricanes received clarity from Mikko Rantanen regarding his contract decision. According to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, Rantanen is not ready to commit to an extension before Friday’s trade deadline. Because of this, the Hurricanes are now exploring trade options to see if moving him makes sense.

LeBrun tweeted on X:

"Probably as expected, but league sources confirm that Carolina has received clarity from Mikko Rantanen's camp as far as not being ready to make a decision on the team's contract offer by Friday's trade deadline.

"Hence, Carolina talking to teams and seeing for real what the trade market is for him. It comes down to weighing best trade offers on the table versus keeping Rantanen as a rental... let's see how it goes."

Rantanen joined Carolina in January after being traded by the Colorado Avalanche. He has struggled in his 12 games with the Hurricanes, scoring just two goals and six points.

Despite playing with Sebastian Aho on the top line, he has not met expectations, which has led to trade discussions.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman named teams that might want Mikko Rantanen

Several teams are interested in Mikko Rantanen if Carolina decides to move him. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman named the Toronto Maple Leafs, Dallas Stars and Los Angeles Kings as top suitors.

"Among the teams believed to be very interested are Toronto, Dallas and Los Angeles — although that’s a ridiculously incomplete list. Who wouldn’t want him at a $2.3 million cap hit, if Carolina retained 50 per cent of Rantanen’s salary," Friedman wrote in Sportsnet column.

James Nichols of New Jersey Hockey Now also reported interest from the New Jersey Devils.

Carolina is not a seller at the deadline, as they are in a strong playoff position. They are unlikely to accept a trade based only on future assets. Instead, they will want an immediate replacement for Rantanen in their top six.

Carolina also has flexibility with Rantanen’s salary. Chicago retained 50% of his cap hit in the January trade. If Carolina retains another 50%, Rantanen’s cap hit would drop to $2.3 million. That could make it easier for teams like Dallas and Los Angeles to trade for him.

With less than 36 hours before the trade deadline, Carolina has a big decision to make. Keeping Mikko Rantanen could help them in the playoffs, but trading him would bring back valuable assets. The team will need to weigh its options carefully before making a final choice.

