NHL trade rumor: Insider claims Mikko Rantanen's extension talks have hit a 'stalemate' after forward's demand mirroring $112,000,000 Oilers star

Mikko Rantanen is enjoying a standout season, but it appears that the Colorado Avalanche and the star winger are not close to reaching a new contract agreement.

Rantanen is currently in the final year of a six-year deal with a cap hit of $9.25 million and will become a free agent at the end of the season. On Thursday, Daily Faceoff's Insider Frank Seravalli provided an update on the ongoing contract discussions during an appearance on Amazon Prime's Coast to Coast program.

Seravalli noted that negotiation seems to have reached a stalemate, with Rantanen's camp seeking a deal in the vicinity of $14 million per year, similar to Edmonton Oilers star Leon Draisaitl's eight-year, $112 million deal, especially with the anticipated increase in the salary cap.

Trending

In contrast, the Avs are leaning toward a figure closer to Nathan MacKinnon's $12.6 million figure.

"I believe that the Rantanen camp has been focused on a deal in the $14 million year per range, in line with what Leon Draisaitl received with the salary cap increasing," Seravalli said.

"I believe the Avs, on the other hand, have been much closer to the $12.6 at or under that Nathan MacKinnon is earning on the cap moving forward. And what we've arrived at now is a bit of a stalemate," he added.

Expand Tweet

Although discussions have been relatively low in recent weeks, there is an expectation that activity will pick up during the Four Nations Face-Off break next month.

How has Mikko Rantanen fared this season?

NHL: New York Rangers at Colorado Avalanche - Source: Imagn

Mikko Rantanen has been a standout performer for the Colorado Avalanche this season, leading the team with 25 goals and ranking second in points with 62, just behind MacKinnon.

Rantanen is on track for a career-high total of 111 points. Despite recent rumors surrounding his future, it appears there is no ultimatum from the Avalanche regarding a potential trade.

"I'm here to tell you that that's not an ultimatum that's ever been issued to the Rantanen camp and beyond that, I don't think it's a position that the Colorado Avalanche would want to be in at this point in time, given how productive Rantanen has been and how much he means to that team," Seravalli said.

The Avalanche is not suggesting that Mikko Rantanen will be moved by the March 7 trade deadline if a contract extension is not reached.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback