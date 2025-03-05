NHL trade rumors: $3,200,000 Vancouver Canucks forward's trade to Dallas Stars "might be finalized" after game's end

Pending free agent forward Pius Suter is unlikely to sign a new deal with the Vancouver Canucks. He is reportedly on the top of the list of players likely to be traded.

According to Adam Kierszenblat of The Hockey News, the Canucks and the Dallas Stars are working on a deal for Suter. A trade could be finalized after the end of the Stars' game against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday.

"Sources have indicated that the #Canucks and #TexasHockey are working on a deal for Pius Suter. Dallas is currently playing New Jersey so a trade might be finalized once that game is done," Kierszenblat reported on X.

Suter is in the final year of his two-year, $3.2 million contract with the Vancouver Canucks. He will become a free agent after the end of the 2024-25 season.

The 28-year-old Swiss forward has 28 points through 16 goals and 12 assists in 59 games this season.

