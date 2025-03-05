  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Vancouver Canucks
  • NHL trade rumors: $3,200,000 Vancouver Canucks forward's trade to Dallas Stars "might be finalized" after game's end

NHL trade rumors: $3,200,000 Vancouver Canucks forward's trade to Dallas Stars "might be finalized" after game's end

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Mar 05, 2025 03:24 GMT
NHL: Detroit Red Wings at Vancouver Canucks - Source: Imagn
Vancouver Canucks forward's trade Dallas Stars "might be finalized" after game's end - Source: Imagn

Pending free agent forward Pius Suter is unlikely to sign a new deal with the Vancouver Canucks. He is reportedly on the top of the list of players likely to be traded.

Ad

According to Adam Kierszenblat of The Hockey News, the Canucks and the Dallas Stars are working on a deal for Suter. A trade could be finalized after the end of the Stars' game against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday.

"Sources have indicated that the #Canucks and #TexasHockey are working on a deal for Pius Suter. Dallas is currently playing New Jersey so a trade might be finalized once that game is done," Kierszenblat reported on X.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Suter is in the final year of his two-year, $3.2 million contract with the Vancouver Canucks. He will become a free agent after the end of the 2024-25 season.

The 28-year-old Swiss forward has 28 points through 16 goals and 12 assists in 59 games this season.

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी