NHL Trade Rumors: $65,000,000 Mitch Marner already drawing interest from multiple teams

There's a lot of buzz in the NHL community about the Toronto Maple Leafs and forward Mitch Marner. The recent major development was the team's decision to part ways with Sheldon Keefe as their head coach on Thursday.

The next major event in Toronto is the presser on Friday, where fans might receive updates about the new coach or any potential roster adjustments the team will make moving forward.

It's going to be crucial, as it will shed light on the direction the Toronto Maple Leafs are heading in terms of leadership and roster changes. One of the major roster changes that could occur is a potential trade involving Mitch Marner.

Sportsnet's Nick Kypreos reported (via the Toronto Star) that multiple teams have already shown interest in Marner. These teams have informed the Leafs that they are ready to engage in trade discussions if a deal for Marner is on the table:

"There are already multiple NHL teams that have reached out and shown a keen interest in a three-time all-star player who closes in on 100 points every season. And that's with the knowledge that his next contract could land him as much as $100 million," Kypreos said.

Expand Tweet

This trade won't appear straightforward because Marner has expressed his desire to sign a long-term contract and has a no-move clause. However, some insiders suggest he might consider a change if the right opportunity arises.

The situation highlights the complexity and uncertainty surrounding Mitch Marner's future with the club and the factors that could influence any potential trade destinations.

Marner has one year remaining on a $65.4 million ($10.9 million AAV) deal he signed with the Leafs in 2019. According to reports, Marner's new contract could range between $12-12.5 million.

Mitch Marner wants to have a long-term future with Leafs

Marner has conveyed his intention to remain with the team for an extended period. In his statement following the Maple Leafs' Round 1 exit, he expressed his goal of securing a long-term extension in Toronto, emphasizing his affection for the city and club:

"That would be a goal," Marner said (via NHL.com) regarding a long-term extension in Toronto. "I’ve expressed my love for this place, this city. Obviously, I’ve grown up here. We’ll start thinking about that now and try to figure something out."

Following another first-round exit, it appears the Maple Leafs can't continue with their Core Four concept, suggesting the story in Toronto might take a different turn next season. It remains to be seen what the future has in store for Marner and the Maple Leafs.