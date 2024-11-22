NHL Trade Rumors: Analyst names five 'rental options' Maple Leafs could target to bolster "struggling" third line

The Toronto Maple Leafs are performing well this season, leading the Atlantic Division with a 12-6-2 record. Despite their success, their third line is struggling to produce offensively. NHL insider Luke Fox highlighted this issue, suggesting the Leafs may look for rental forwards to improve their depth.

"The third line is a struggling hodgepodge of forwards who can’t score, and Max Domi’s latest trial as a top-six pivot has been rough," Fox wrote in a recent Sportsnet column.

"Treliving, surely, has begun looking at potential rental options such as Brock Nelson (easily the best choice) out of New York or Mikael Granlund in San Jose. Anaheim’s Frank Vatrano, perhaps? Utah’s Nick Bjugstad? Montreal’s Jake Evans?" Fox added.

Trending

According to Fox, Brock Nelson from the New York Islanders is a strong candidate. He has scored seven goals and added three assists this season, giving him 10 points and a +3 rating. Nelson’s scoring ability and consistent performance make him a solid option for the Leafs.

Mikael Granlund of the San Jose Sharks is another possibility. Granlund has been productive this season with nine goals and 15 assists for 24 points. But the team will have to cope with his -2 rating.

Frank Vatrano from the Anaheim Ducks has two goals and five assists for seven points. Utah’s Nick Bjugstad has three goals and two assists for five points. Montreal’s Jake Evans has four goals and six assists, matching Nelson’s 10 points but with a -1 rating.

The Maple Leafs’ third line needs improvement to support their strong overall play. Adding a reliable scorer like Nelson or Granlund could make a difference. With the trade deadline approaching and the season getting more intense, GM Brad Treliving may act soon to bolster the team’s depth.

Toronto Maple Leafs secured their sixth win without their captain

The Toronto Maple Leafs earned a 3-0 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday, in what was their sixth victory without captain Auston Matthews. Goalie Joseph Woll made 31 saves for his first shutout of the season. Fraser Minten scored his first NHL goal, while William Nylander and Pontus Holmberg also scored.

Despite missing Matthews, Max Domi and others, Toronto played strong defense and controlled key moments. Mitch Marner and John Tavares each had two assists, helping the team maintain their position atop the Atlantic Division.

Matthews is reportedly considering treatment in Germany, similar to what Kobe Bryant and Christian McCaffrey pursued for injuries. The Maple Leafs’ depth has performed better but they will need more backup for the tough season ahead.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback