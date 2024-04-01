NHL Trade Rumors: Analyst speculates on Ryan Lindgren's future with Rangers

The number of games remaining for every team in the NHL regular season is within single digits and the New York Rangers will soon need to decide on Ryan Lindgren's contract.

Larry Brooks from the New York Post recently discussed Lindgren's future with the team. He talked about Lindgren's value in the market and the difficulties that have become a hurdle for the Rangers in securing his services for the long term.

Lindgren, known for his physical play and leadership qualities, is approaching restricted free agency with arbitration rights this summer.

Larry Brooks said:

"The Rangers and the defenseman are going to be obligated to do just (negotiate a deal) that with No. 55 coming up on restricted free agency with arbitration rights this summer."

One of the key factors influencing negotiations is Ryan Lindgren's upcoming unrestricted free agency. A short-term contract won't suffice, necessitating a strategic approach from the Rangers' management to secure a deal that aligns with Lindgren's value and future prospects with the team.

Brooks also talked about Lindgren's previous contract renewal:

"There was no fuss and no muss the last time when Lindgren re-upped for three years at $9 million at an annual $3M cap hit within a day of the close of the 2020-21 season."

But Brooks hinted that the New York Rangers will encounter salary cap constraints with a surge in the need to sign Lindgren. It will make the situation more complicated and the Rangers can only hope that the contract negotiations go smoothly this time.

Although he believes that the New York Rangers will not let Ryan Lindgren walk without a contract, Brooks said:

"I don’t know, $4 million per for four years; $4.5M per for five years? Too much? Not enough? I don’t know. But I do know that it is vital that the Rangers do not let Lindgren get away."

Ryan Lindgren and New York Rangers completed 50th win

The NHL-leading New York Rangers achieved their 50th win, defeating the Arizona Coyotes 8-5 on Saturday. Alexis Lafreniere's hat-trick, including an empty-netter, and Ryan Lindgren's goal and two assists propelled the Rangers.

Jonathan Quick, breaking the U.S.-born goalie victory record with 392 wins, made 27 saves. Artemi Panarin contributed with a goal and three assists. Despite Arizona's five goals, including scores from Matias Maccelli and Clayton Keller, Barclay Goodrow's short-handed goal secured the win.

Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba returned from injury as the team looks forward to hosting Pittsburgh next.