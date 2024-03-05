NHL Trade Rumors: Anonymous executive believes Kings could make a push for Bruins star Linus Ullmark

Not much noise around the goaltender area as we edge closer to the trade deadline. Among the ones looking for a move, Linus Ullmark has to be on top of the chart of that list.

According to anonymous sources, the 2023 Vezina trophy winner is on the radar of many top clubs of which the Los Angeles Kings seem like the most likely destination for Linus Ullmark.

The anonymous NHL executive told Boston Hockey Now,

“The Kings believe they’re still a contender, and they need a goalie. There’s a market for him... If I look at the teams out west – the Oilers, the Avalanche, and the Kings – I think the Kings want one the most. I think they really like Ullmark.”

The Los Angeles Kings currently sit fourth in the Pacific Division and will be trying to secure all moves possible to increase their chances of making it to the playoffs. A signing of Linus Ullmark's caliber is only going to enhance it.

Do the LA Kings need Linus Ullmark in their goaltender department?

As far as things go for the goalie department, the LA Kings signing Ullmark would be a deal of great luxury.

The team currently has three top goalies with an SV% of .850+, which in itself is very impressive. Coupled with the addition of Ullmark and his current form of 0.910 SV%, they'll become a formidable defense to face.

Cam Talbot currently plays the most games and is standing at a massive 0.916 SV% in his 38 appearances, while David Rittich and Pheonix Copley have a 0.914 and 0.870 SV%, respectively.

Will the Vezina trophy winner help guide the LA Kings to their first shot at the Stanley Cup in ages or will he stay with the Boston Bruins?