NHL trade rumors: Arber Xhekaj on Canadiens trade block alongside other D-men to make way for young talent

The Montreal Canadiens are reportedly placing defenseman Arber Xhekaj on the trade block, alongside other blueliners, as they look to make room for their promising young talent.According to NHL analyst Eric Engels, the Canadiens are eyeing to get David Reinbacher and Adam Engström more NHL experience in the upcoming season. That means current defensemen like Xhekaj, Mike Matheson and Jayden Struble could be on the move.On The Sick podcast, NHL analyst Eric Engels said:&quot;Between those 3 guys; Matheson, Struble, Xhekaj, there's a good chance that between now and this time next year, one of those guys is not here.”Reinbacher, the Canadiens' 2023 first-round pick, is expected to push for NHL minutes this season, as per Engels.“We know David Reinbacher is a big part of the future for the Canadiens. They're obviously going to look to get him some. They're not just going to force him into the NHL lineup when they don't have to,” Engels said.Similarly, Engström, another talented young defenseman, is also knocking on the door for NHL opportunities. The 21-year-old Swede gained valuable experience playing on the left and right sides of the blue line last season and has shown offensive potential that the Canadiens want to tap into.&quot;You look at Adam Engström, another player who has potential real value to the Canadiens. You know, he's going to be knocking on the door. He's so skilled. He's so silky,” Engles added.It remains to see what steps the Canadiens take to create space for their emerging young talent.NHL analyst Jesse Poirier highlights Arber Xhekaj and the Battle for third-pair defensemen rolesOn the Habs Digest podcast, NHL analyst Jesse Poirier provided an insightful look at the competition for the Montreal Canadiens' third-pair defensemen positions.Poirier noted that there are four players vying for one spot on the third pair, with Arber Xhekaj and Struble leading the charge right now.&quot;I'm looking at it right now on like that third pair (Defencemen) like I see four guys battling for one job. I see obviously Struble, Arber Xhekaj, but again there's also Reinbacher is going to be ready to go soon too and like Engström as well,” Poirier said. (32:14 onwards)The analyst acknowledged the Canadiens' depth on the blue line, saying that if an injury occurs, the team is well-equipped to manage the situation, with the likes of Engström and Reinbacher stepping up.