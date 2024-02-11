NHL Trade Rumors: Calgary Flames' Jacob Markstrom trade proposal hits snag, per insider

The NHL trade deadline is on March 8. And the Calgary Flames are in trade discussions, with goaltender Jacob Markstrom emerging as a key figure in recent talks.

According to insider reports from Saturday's edition of Headlines on Hockey Night in Canada, the Flames discussed Markstrom's trade with the New Jersey Devils.

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman shed light on the situation. He revealed that despite the Flames' victory over the Devils earlier in the week, both teams remained tight-lipped about the negotiations. Friedman disclosed that legitimate conversations occurred between the two sides regarding the possibility of Markstrom's transfer to New Jersey.

Friedman shared,

“We’re gonna lead with off with Jacob Markstrom. Now, the Flames and the Devils played earlier this week. The Flames beat them. And from what I understand, the two teams are not commenting, in the lead-up to that game the two teams had legit conversations about the Calgary goalie."

"Now, there’s a couple things I want to make clear here. Number one: I don’t know that this was ever taken to Markstrom, so I don’t know if he got involved, but I do think the two teams talked about it quite seriously and I think there were a couple of issues."

"One of course is the package it would take to get him, and the other was retention. Now, is it still possible? I just heard it was really tough to do, really difficult, and it stopped in its tracks. But the two sides did talk. I believe there were some serious conversations, and we’ll see if it picks up, although it just sounds today, Ron, like it’s unlikely.”

Markstrom, a seasoned goaltender at 34 years old, is a pivotal player for the Flames. He is anchored by a six-year contract with a $6 million cap hit and a complete no-move clause. This contractual arrangement grants Markstrom control over his destination until the conclusion of the 2025-26 season.

Jacob Markstrom led the Flames to a fourth consecutive win

In Saturday's 5-2 win against the New York Islanders, Jacob Markstrom made an excellent 35 saves for the Calgary Flames. Despite that, he failed to score a goal twice.

Markstrom said,

“Twice in one game and neither one of them made it past the hash marks, so I should work on some wrist curls.”

Nevertheless, Markstrom's exceptional goaltending has been pivotal in the Flames' recent success, with four consecutive wins. In his last four NHL games, he stopped 125 of 131 shots with a 1.50 goals-against average and .954 save percentage, contributing two assists.