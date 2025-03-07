  • home icon
  • NHL trade rumors: Edmonton Oilers acquiring Jake Walman in deal with Sharks

By ARJUN B
Modified Mar 07, 2025 01:51 GMT
According to TSN's Ryan Rishaug, the Edmonton Oilers are rumored to be acquiring defenseman Jake Walman from the San Jose Sharks. The potential deal would send a conditional draft pick and a prospect to San Jose in exchange for Walman.

The Oilers appear set to take Walman's full salary cap hit, which confirms earlier speculation that Edmonton would use the cap space freed up by Evander Kane's long-term injured reserve status.

Kane underwent multiple surgeries to repair injuries from a sports hernia in 2022–23, as well as a follow-up knee procedure this year. The 29-year-old Jake Walman has 32 points (6 goals, 26 assists) in 50 games with the Sharks.

The trade has not been officially completed or confirmed by either team as of yet. However, Seravalli's report indicates it could be finalized soon, likely once the conditional pick and prospect details are sorted out.

