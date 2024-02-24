NHL trade rumors: Edmonton Oilers linked to Ducks’ $29,125,000 versatile forward

The Edmonton Oilers have reportedly made Anaheim Ducks forward Adam Henrique one of their trade targets. According to insider Darren Dreger, the Oilers are considering Henrique, a 33-year-old center known for his consistent performance and versatility on the ice.

Henrique, in the final year of his 5-year, $29,125,000 contract with the Ducks, with a cap hit of $5,825,000, has proven his worth this season with 36 points in 55 games. His capability to contribute significantly to offensive efforts makes him an attractive asset for teams eyeing a playoff push.

For the Edmonton Oilers, who have been on a hot streak recently, Henrique could offer much-needed depth offensively and bolster their bottom six forwards, who have struggled to find consistency this season. His ability to play both center and wing, along with his experience on special teams, adds further appeal to Edmonton's interest.

However, the trade dynamics present challenges, particularly regarding salary cap considerations. Edmonton's tight cap situation necessitates careful maneuvering to accommodate Henrique's contract.

Speculation continue­s over the cost of getting He­nrique. Some reports suggest a first-round pick might be involve­d. Looking at similar trades adds to the speculation, but no solid de­tails are out yet.

The Oile­rs made changes. They adjuste­d their goalies and coaches. The­se moves put them in a good spot for the­ playoffs. Getting Henrique could furthe­r solidify their team. It could make the­m more competitive in the­ postseason.

The latest on Jack Campbell's role with Edmonton Oilers as trade deadline looms

Insider Frank Seravelli provided an update on the trade rumors surrounding Edmonton Oilers' goaltender Jack Campbell as the NHL trade deadline approaches. Contrary to previous speculation, Seravelli said addressing Campbell's situation may not be wise at this time.

While he had previously advocated for Campbell's departure, Seravelli acknowledged the value the goalie brought to his team, especially considering his recent performances with the Bakersfield Condors.

Seravelli said:

"It's a situation that needs to be addressed. I don't think it is prudent to do it right now." He continued, "I'd been saying for months on this show that I thought they should try and find a way to move him. But I think with the way things have developed... I think they're better off keeping him right now, and then potentially addressing that in the summer."