NHL Trade Rumors: Edmonton Oilers may add Stanley Cup winning forward to bolster Leon Draisaitl's line

The imminent NHL trade deadline has sparked intriguing speculation, with The Athletic suggesting a potential acquisition for the Edmonton Oilers. Writers Harman Dayal and Max Bultman proposed the idea of Vladimir Tarasenko, a top-six forward, joining the Oilers. The basis for this proposal is rooted in Tarasenko's perceived ability to complement the existing roster of the Oilers, as detailed in their analysis.

At 32 years old, the Russian forward is showcasing his enduring power, contributing significantly to the Ottawa Senators this season. He has an impressive tally of 15 goals and 37 points in 50 games, along with a commendable plus-minus of +14. Operating with an average ice time of approximately 16 minutes per night, the seasoned forward appears to be a strategic fit for the Oilers.

Dayal and Bultman posit that Tarasenko could prove to be a lethal addition to the Oilers' second line alongside stars Leon Draisaitl and Evander Kane. The potential synergy of this trio could significantly bolster the team's offensive capabilities, presenting a formidable force on the ice.

Moreover, there seems to be a positive indicator regarding the feasibility of this trade, as fellow Athletic hockey insider Pierre LeBrun suggested that Tarasenko would be amenable to waiving his no-trade clause to join the Edmonton roster.

The proposed trade deal entails sending Tarasenko to the Edmonton Oilers with a 75% retention on his $5 million cap hit. To facilitate this retention, a 2025 fourth-round pick would be sent to a third-party team, while a 2024 second-round pick and sixth-round pick would be part of the package heading to Ottawa.

As of now, the Edmonton Oilers have just under $1.7 million in available cap space, but with potential adjustments, this figure could rise to $2.3 million by the looming deadline, as indicated by Cap Friendly.

Tarasenko's previous stint with the New York Rangers last season, where he recorded 21 points in 31 games, provides a glimpse of his potential impact.

Edmonton Oilers secure 6-3 Victory over Arizona

Edmonton overcame early missed opportunities, trailing into the third period but rallied with four goals to defeat Arizona 6-3. Evander Kane, who scored twice in the third, emphasized their composure, stating,

"....This was a good example of doing that this afternoon."

Coach Kris Knoblauch highlighted the importance of avoiding losing streaks, expressing satisfaction with back-to-back wins. Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny lamented breakdowns despite their efforts, stating,

"....They have three scoring chances and three goals right there."

Nick Bjugstad, who scored twice for Arizona, expressed frustration, saying:

"....It's very frustrating, myself included. We would do anything for a win right now."