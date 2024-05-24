NHL Trade Rumors: Elliotte Friedman believes Bruins will test Canucks' resolve over Elias Lindholm

Vancouver Canucks are at a crossroads as they struggle with the impending decision regarding key player Elias Lindholm.

Elliotte Friedman's remarks on the "32 Thoughts: The Podcast" shed light on the situation. Friedman suggests the Boston Bruins could show significant interest if Lindholm hits the market.

"We talked about Elias Lindholm, and how he's a player they liked before he got traded to Vancouver. So I am expecting the Bruins to be on him if he hits the market” Friedman said.

Friedman also hinted at Chandler Stephenson as another possible target for Boston's center position.

“As someone else said to me, throw Chandler Stephenson's name in there. I think there are a lot of people expecting that Stephenson will be on Boston's radar," Friedman said.

Friedman talks about how there is this assumption among the people that Boston is going to get a center. And looking at Boston’s track record, it aligns perfectly with their plan because they do what they say.

Friedman further explains why the Bruins attract good players:

"They (Bruins) tend to attract good players to them because they're generally a very well-run organization.”

“So I think there's, you know, whether it's Lindholm or Stephenson or somebody we're missing right now, there's definitely a belief Boston is going to do something down the middle as they have promised."

Canucks have some money to spend, but they've got to be careful. They need to figure out how to keep their important players while having enough flexibility to sign new ones or extend contracts in the future.

Lindholm is making $4.85 million, which is a decent amount. But looking at what other similar players are getting paid, he deserves a big pay raise. So the Canucks need to decide if they want to keep him or not.

As per TSN's Pierre LeBrun, Vancouver Canucks could keep Elias Lindholm

Vancouver Canucks aim to retain Elias Lindholm, but his high asking price might lead him to explore free agency, per TSN's Pierre LeBrun. Lindholm's versatility and scarce center talent ensure hefty interest.

Acquired in January from Calgary, Lindholm strengthened the Canucks' playoff run with 11 points in 13 games. General Manager Patrik Allvin faces tough decisions with several pending UFAs, including Lindholm. The Swedish forward boasts 557 career points across 11 NHL seasons.

Lindholm's future with the Canucks remains uncertain amidst offseason negotiations and team restructuring.