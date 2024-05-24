NHL Trade Rumors: Elliotte Friedman claims Hurricanes had discussed move for Bruins' Linus Ullmark

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman revealed the Carolina Hurricanes and Boston Bruins were in trade talks revolving around goalie Linus Ullmark. At the deadline, Ullmark was one of the top players available, as Boston had Jeremy Swayman as their primary goaltender.

Ullmark's contract includes a no-trade clause, granting him the authority to reject trades to 16 of the league's 31 teams. Reports indicated that the Los Angeles Kings had arranged a deal, but he exercised his no-trade clause to prevent it.

On Friday, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman revealed the Hurricanes also had trade talks around the goalie.

“I do believe the Bruins and the Hurricanes talked about an Ullmark deal [at the deadline]. I don’t know if it involved Necas. But I do think they talked about something.”

Carolina was in need of a goalie as Frederik Andersen was out of the lineup due to an injury, and Antti Raanta had his struggles, but no deal was made.

It remains to be seen whether the Hurricanes will pursue acquiring Ullmark this off-season.

Linus Ullmark wants to stay in Boston

Linus Ullmark will be a popular trade target this season as Boston needs to re-sign Jeremy Swayman, who is their No. 1 goalie.

Although Ullmark has one year left on his contract, the Swede said that he wants to remain with the team after the season ends.

“My future here? I got one more year,” Ullmark told the media during exit interviews. “I wouldn’t want anything else than to come back here, get a little bit of a revenge tour. I’m very excited, motivated for what’s to come.”

Bruins GM Don Sweeney, meanwhile, has said he will listen to offers on Ullmark but isn't ruling out having the tandem return for the 2024–25 NHL season.

“We’re gonna find a landing spot with Jeremy Swayman (on a contract), and if we can make the math work, we’re going to have the best tandem. If we can’t, we’re going to explore. And for Linus, he may come to us and change his mind, that may occur as well,” Sweeney said, via Ottawa Sun.

“Right now, we were very happy to sign Linus and, in a perfect world, we would keep the tandem because I think it’s damn good. But we’re going to explore opportunities. My phone’s going to ring, I’m going to make calls. That’s just what the job requires.”

Linus Ullmark went 22-10-7 with a 2.57 goals against average and a .915 save percentage last season.