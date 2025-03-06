NHL trade rumors: Elliotte Friedman claims Toronto Maple Leafs are "very interested" in Mikko Rantanen ahead of trade deadline

The future of Mikko Rantanen with the Carolina Hurricanes remains uncertain as we approach the March 7 trade deadline. According to insider Elliotte Friedman, the Hurricanes are exploring options for Rantanen in the hope of trading him for a short-term rental (until the end of the season) or trying to find suitors that will sign him to a long-term contract.

Friedman listed the Toronto Maple Leafs, Dallas Stars, and Los Angeles Knights among the teams "very interested" in Rantanen. However, Friedman also noted that there were many other teams in the mix as well.

"Among the teams believed to be very interested are Toronto, Dallas and Los Angeles — although that’s a ridiculously incomplete list. Who wouldn’t want him at a $2.3 million cap hit, if Carolina retained 50 per cent of Rantanen’s salary.

"But, a trade return would be much better for the Hurricanes if Rantanen agreed to extend with a new team, something else everyone’s trying to determine," Friedman wrote in his latest Sportsnet trade deadline blog.

Rantanen is a valuable player with a low salary cap hit ($2.3 million), making him attractive to teams if the Hurricanes retained half of his salary. However, the Hurricanes would prefer to get a good return for Rantanen if he's willing to sign a long-term deal with the new team.

Notably, some teams are reportedly willing to offer more in a trade if they can secure Rantanen for the long term. If Carolina doesn't get a good offer, they can keep the Finnish winger and try to make a deep playoff run with him.

However, for now, the Hurricanes are reportedly open to trading Mikko Rantanen and Friedman hinted that there's a possibility that he will be moved before the trade deadline.

LA Kings reportedly have a solid shot at landing Mikko Rantanen

According to NHL reporter James Murphy of RG, the LA Kings have a strong chance of landing Mikko Rantanen. Murphy pointed to the Kings' interest in Jake Evans as evidence of their commitment to acquiring a forward.

"They’re so set up in the middle, and yet, they’re in on [Jake] Evans too," Murphy said, explaining that Los Angeles is "all in" on acquiring the forward.

While the Kings have explored the possibility, it remains to be seen if they will ultimately acquire him.

Rantanen joined the Carolina Hurricanes from the Colorado Avalanche in a blockbuster three-team trade back in January, with the Blackhawks retaining 50% of his $9.25 million salary. The trade deadline will end on Friday at 3 p.m. ET.

