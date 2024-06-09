NHL Trade Rumors: Elliotte Friedman links $36,000,000 Calgary Flames goalie to Maple Leafs, two others

The Calgary Flames are at a critical point with their goalie Jacob Markstrom. The team made many good choices this season. However, they wish they hadn't canceled a trade that would have sent Markstrom to the New Jersey Devils.

Markstrom signed a six-year, $36 million contract with the Flames on October 9, 2020. It now looks like he has played his last game for Calgary.

On the 32 Thoughts Podcast, Elliotte Friedman shared that there is “definitely something going on” between the Calgary Flames and New Jersey regarding Markstrom.

“There’s definitely something going on between Calgary and New Jersey on Markstrom. Calgary is trying to keep things quiet," Friedman said (via 32 Thoughts Podcast).

Friedman also noted interest from the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators. As per the analyst, the Flames are trying to keep these discussions under wraps. It's clear Markstrom's future with the team is unsure.

Recent reports show Markstrom wants to play for a top team. Teams like the New Jersey Devils, Toronto Maple Leafs, Colorado Avalanche, and Los Angeles Kings need goalies and could be options for him.

Markstrom's play at the start of the 2023-24 season showed he's still got the skills to be a top NHL goalie. Here are his stats for this season:

Games Played (GP): 48

Games Started (GS): 48

Wins: 23

Losses (L): 23

Overtime Losses (OTL): 2

Goals Against (GA): 131

Goals Against Average (GA/G): 2.78

Shots Against (SA): 1379

Saves (SV): 1248

Save Percentage (SV%): .905

Shutouts (SO): 2

Time On Ice per Game (TOI/G): 58 minutes and 58 seconds

However, Jacob Markstrom has a no-movement clause in his contract. This means he could turn down a move if he doesn't think the contending team is the right fit.

Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom voiced discontent in media press conference

On March 2, 2024, Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom voiced his discontent with the ongoing trade speculation.

“I think everyone in here, every player in here, I really respect everything that’s been going on and not going on, how everyone in this room have handled everything, I think it’s been really good. The whole situation and everything, am I happy about that? No, I’m not,” Markstrom said.

He criticized the management, saying:

"And I think it could’ve been handled a lot different from up top."

Markstrom also expressed sadness over Chris Tanev's departure. The latter is now the defenceman for the Dallas Stars.

“For me, he’s the ultimate teammate," Markstrom said. "He’s (my) favorite player I ever played with and I think ever will play with. He made my job a lot easier. It’s every goalie’s dream to have a player like that."

Despite ongoing lineup changes and trade rumors, Markstrom has performed well this season.

