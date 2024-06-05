NHL Trade Rumors: Elliotte Friedman reveals how $92,800,000 star could block Canucks' pursuit of Martin Necas

The Vancouver Canucks' pursuit of Martin Necas seems to be on the horizon as the pundits foresee potential roadblocks for the Canuck's to get this deal over the line.

As the season for most teams draws the curtains and the Stanley Cup Finals still a few days away, trade rumors have started coming up regarding the biggest names in the league.

Upon discussing this, Eliotte Friedman expressed his opinion on "Donnie and Dhali - The Team" podcast.

''He's available. I know there's been some talk about him going back and playing for Carolina (Hurricanes) next year but i don't believe that's the preferred option... I think it's harder deal to do knowing that Peterson is not going to be dealt." said Friedman.

Trending

Friedman mentioned Elias Pettersson's contract extension with the Canucks last year as a matter of concern considering he signed a $92.8 million contract for eight years.

"They're probably talking about some of your top prospects. I think the ask is big. I've been told that's a harder deal for Vancouver to do now than it was during deadline.''

Martin Necas has had a good season with Carolina Hurricanes so far contributing to 53 points in this year's NHL campaign as he looks to step it up in the years to come.

What can Martin Necas add to this Canucks side?

Martin Necas' attacking output this season has been phenomenal in terms of his team's performance. The Czech forward showed why he carries a big name and is wanted by several top clubs as he puts forward yet another 50+ point season.

Necas' performance in the playoff stages of the campaign helped the Carolina Hurricanes defeat the New York Islanders in round one and lose by a very narrow margin to the New York Rangers in round two.

He scored four goals and five assists across the 11 knockout stages fixtures this season as the forward put his career-best knockout stages tally surpassing his performance in last year's NHL postseason where he scored a total of seven points.

An opportunity to see Necas play alongside fellow star Elias Pettersson would be a delight for the Canucks fans as this could be a partnership that could flourish for over a decade if all things go right.