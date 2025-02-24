NHL Trade Rumors: Elliotte Friedman shares how Matthew Tkachuk injury could push Panthers to consider move for $76,000,000 star

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman discussed how Matthew Tkachuk’s injury could affect the Florida Panthers’ trade plans. He has a groin injury and is expected to be out for a while.

The Panthers have not given a timeline for his return, but he should play again this season. If he stays on injured reserve until the playoffs, Florida could get extra salary cap space before the trade deadline on March 7.

Speaking on the "32 Thoughts" podcast, Friedman suggested that if Tkachuk misses a long time, the Panthers might consider a trade.

"I don't know what his timeline is going to be yet," Friedman said. [28:30] "I think he was like, the one thing I'm always careful about, and I do recognize this could be a while. Remember, we were hearing lots of rumors about Patrik Laine when he got hurt this year, whole season, six months, and what did he miss two and a half..."

"... even though I do think it's going to be some time here for Tkachuk. I just want to wade through the process with this, with this groin injury he's dealing with. If he misses time, I wonder if Florida does it (a trade)."

Florida has been looking for a right-shot defenseman all season. Blackhawks D-man Seth Jones has a contract worth $76 million over eight years, with a cap hit of $9.5 million per season. Friedman pondered about a scenario where the Panthers try to acquire Jones.

"Florida needs another defenseman, a right shot," Friedman said. "They've been looking for a right shot all year. And I admit I haven't looked a lot into the future of what, how all the pieces would fit, but from a pure hockey point of view, I wonder if Florida tries to do it for Seth Jones."

But it all depends on Matthew Tkachuk's injury.

Matthew Tkachuk's prolonged absence would impact the Panthers' defense

The Panthers have a 34-21-3 record and are second in the Atlantic Division. They have been inconsistent, with good wins against the Islanders and Senators but tough losses to the Capitals and Kraken.

The Panthers' defense has been strong, but scoring struggles have caused problems. They recently lost 2-1 to the Seattle Kraken after the 4 Nations Face-Off break. However, Tkachuk's prolonged absence could impact their defensive game.

He also signed an 8-year, $76 million contract in July 2022, and it runs through the 2029-30 season. If he stays out until the playoffs, the Panthers could use his cap space to improve their defense.

